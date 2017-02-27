Samsung To Launch Two New Galaxy Tablets

27 Feb 2017 | 12.09 pm

Samsung will expand its tablet portfolio with two new launches, the Galaxy Tab S3 and Galaxy Book, the tech giant announced today at the Mobile World Congress.

The Galaxy Tab S3 (pictured) comes with a 9.7-inch Super Amoled display and the Galaxy Book is offered in a 10.6-inch TFT LCD version and 12-inch Super Amoled version.

The Tab S3 and the 12-inch Galaxy Book will support videos in HDR, while the introduction of Samsung Flow app will see biometric authentication used to wirelessly tether compatible devices. It also syncs message notifications.

The devices’ S Pen will now have a smaller 0.7mm tip and increased pressure sensitivity. The S Pen also includes features such as Screen Off Memo to quickly jot down notes, PDF Annotation for easy editing and professional-level drawing with Advanced Drawing Tools.

Microsoft Partnership

Samsung also announced an expanded strategic partnership with Microsoft. The two companies are pledging to provide new technology to businesses clients by integrating the best of the companies’ hardware, software, solutions and services.

Samsung is also pushing on with its VR efforts. The company introduced the Samsung Gear VR with a controller powered by Oculus, the company’s first-ever Gear VR headset with a controller.

According to Samsung, the Gear VR’s controller features an ergonomic, curved design, offering convenient one-hand control and better motion interaction with minimized head movement for a comfortable user experience.

The controller’s touchpad provides quicker selection and interaction in VR apps, enabling various forms of motion, including the ability to point, drag and drop, tilt, shoot, among other actions, while the Trigger allows for enhanced gaming experiences.