Samsung Back With A Bang For S8 Smartphone

30 Mar 2017 | 10.49 am

After all of Samsung’s dreams for its Note 7 literally went up in flames along with the device itself, the South Korean tech giant is returning to safer climes with its Galaxy S series of smartphones.

Samsung could do with a big seller; it’s still reeling from last year’s Note 7 recall and corporate scandals at home. Its smartphone market share has also been sliding, down from 32% in 2013 to 18%, according to research firm IDC. Apple is sitting pretty at the top of the market, helped by the Note 7’s epic fail.

The popular Galaxy S series has now gotten a new arrival with the S8 iteration, which will itself be available in two versions – one (the S8 Plus) with a 6.2-inch screen and the other (the S8) with a 5.8-inch screen. Both use Samsung’s curved screen design that first appeared on the S6 phone in 2015.

Design-wise, Samsung has squeezed every drop of screen space that it could from the S8 and its Infinity Display benefits greatly, with small bezels and sharp resolution. The physical home button is gone to give more screen space; Samsung uses a digital button instead.

Other new additions in the S8 include Bixby, an AI system that uses voice commands and is similar to Apple’s Siri. The S8 retains the fingerprint scanner – although it’s moved to the back – and it also includes a facial recognition scanner for users to unlock their phones just by looking at them.

The S8 is also able to dock with a computer monitor, keyboard and mouse, running a light version of Android as a makeshift desktop computer. The dock will be sold separately, however.

Inside, Samsung claims that the new processors in the S8 are 10% faster than the S7 varieties. The devices have an unchanged 4GB of RAM, while storage has doubled to 64GB and is expandable up to 256GB.

The cameras in the S8 haven’t been significantly improved on the S7’s offerings and the battery is also the same, so there may be longevity issues when running this more powerful S8. The S8/S8 Plus is also water and dust resistant.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 costs €800 (prepay) to pre-order through Three, while the S8 Plus is priced at €900. The phone will go on general sale at the end of April.