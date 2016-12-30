Sales Pros Confident About 2017

30 Dec 2016 | 11.09 am

Emily Styles asks Conor Morris (pictured), chairman of The Sales Institute of Ireland, about the Institute’s recent survey of sales practices and sentiment among sales and marketing directors

The Sales Institute Sales Practices Survey is compiled by Amárach Research after analysing the sales practices of 130 Sales Leaders. The survey analyses a wide range of sales practices ranging from sales organisational structure, management practices, metrics and KPIs, use of technology, role of digital, the battle for talent, and coaching practices.

How has business been this year for the survey respondents?

Four out of five are forecasting an increase in sales revenue in 2016 versus 2015. A similar number are forecasting that 2017 will be better than this year. All the sales leaders surveyed stated that at least two-thirds of this year’s revenue will come from existing customers. This figure is higher again for companies who are performing well against annual targets.

What impact is technology having on sales process and performance?

All but five sales leaders surveyed stated that they now use a CRM system, and they see CRM as being central to more accurate sales forecasting and improved sales performance. The sales leaders who were performing well against target told us that better use and rigour around CRM leads to bigger sales numbers.

What technology are sales professionals using this year?

The laptop and the smartphone are still the preferred tools of the trade. However, 50% of the companies surveyed are now using web conferencing technology as part of the sales process.

What about the buyer side of the sales transaction?

Over half of the respondents told us that there are more stakeholders involved in buying than before, which may slow down the sales process. It most likely will mean that sellers need to reach out to more people on the buyer side, and do this much earlier in the sales cycle.

What’s the view on recruitment of sales professionals?

Two-thirds of respondents are finding it harder to find and hire the right sales staff.

What are the survey takeaways a business owner or commercial leader needs to think about?

Firstly, a CRM system is essential for most businesses, especially given the reliance on revenue from existing customers. Secondly, having a digital strategy is for now – not the future. Thirdly, if you find the right sales staff, invest time in coaching them earlier in the tenure of their employment. There is a link between structured personal development and hitting sales targets. It will also help them to stay longer.