Sales Managers Are Most In Demand

28 Feb 2017 | 03.59 pm

As the numbers of jobless continue to decline and the unemployment rate has reached 6.6%, a survey by jobs site Indeed indicates that sales managers’ positions are most frequently advertised, followed by registered nurses, software engineers and accountants.

CSO figures show a seasonally-adjusted total out of work of 145,100 in February, down from 148,000 in January and 181,300 in February 2016, with an un employment rate of 6.6% compared to 6.7% in January. Youth unemployment fell to 14.5% from 15.1% in January and 17.2% in February 2016.

Employment rose in all 14 economic sectors in the fourth quarter of 2016. Biggest increases came in construction (+9.2% or 11,600) and in professional, scientific and technical activities (+5.7% or 6,800). The net increase in employment last year was 56,400, up from the estimated increase of 49,700 recorded in 2015.

Indeed.com analysed thousands of job postings on its site in Ireland over a six month period. Sales manager roles featured most prominently, reflecting growth in a broad range of sectors. Registered nurses took second place, highlighting high demand for nursing staff in Ireland as in other European countries. Software engineers and computer support specialists were next in line, reflecting especially the capital city’s growth in ICT employment.

Indeed’s EMEA economist Mariano Mamertino (pictured) said: “Companies must develop smart ways of finding new talent or face missing out on growth. International companies located in Ireland now depend on a strong supply of multilingual talent to fuel growth. Sales and customer service roles, as well as jobs in tech and financial services, all feature prominently as the most available positions in Ireland.

“As this pool of talent becomes increasingly global, Irish employers must compete with companies across Europe to fill their vacancies. In the quest for qualified candidates, companies that are most successful in attracting high-skilled emigrants back to Ireland, and workers from other parts of the world, could stand to benefit the most.”

Indeed’s Top Ten open positions are:

Sales Managers Registered Nurses Software Engineers / Developers Accountants and Auditors Customer Service Representatives Computer Support Specialists Marketing Managers Chefs and Head Cooks Bookkeeping, Accounting and Auditing Clerks Engineering Managers

Ireland is Indeed’s HQ for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), with traffic of over 1.1 million unique visitors each month to the site, an increase of 25% in the past 12 months.