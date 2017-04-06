Ryanair To Offer Connecting Flights

06 Apr 2017 | 10.59 am

Ryanair is planning service improvements in the coming year as part of its ‘Always Getting Better’ programme, including digital, ancillary and inflight developments.

Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs said: “As we expand the Ryanair route network, customers will for the first time be able to book connecting Ryanair flights on the Ryanair.com website, with a feeder flight service with other airlines following later this year.”

Connecting flights will be available from April, initially through Rome Fiumicino airport, with connections at other airports to be rolled out shortly afterwards.

Jacobs said the airline is continuing discussions with Aer Lingus, Norwegian Airlines and other potential partners with a view to launching connections with third-party airlines in late summer. Ryanair alsos plan to sell flights operated by other airlines on Ryanair.com.

Packaged holidays, currently available in the UK, Ireland, Germany and Spain, will be rolled out to other markets later this year. The Holidays package includes 3,4 and 5 star hotels in Mediterranean resorts and for city breaks, and offers full consumer protection.

New developments planned for ‘My Ryanair’ include:

• Cashback offers for customers who book hotels or car hire

• Travel credits for use against future flights and extras

• Offers and incentives tailored to suit the user’s profile

• Customers will be able to create separate personal and business profiles for their different travel requirements, with offers and incentives tailored accordingly.

From April, passenger Auto Check-In enables customers to check-in simultaneously for both sectors when return seats booked and receive both boarding cards at the same time.

From May, Ryanair will have four booking categories:

• Regular

• Family Plus – family fare bundle option and more flexibility to change by sector and in-trip

• Leisure Plus becomes ‘Plus’, with more flexibility to change by sector and in-trip

• Business Plus becomes ‘Flexi-Plus’ – the business offering, including 50% travel credit for cancellations.

Jacobs added that from May passengers will be offered improved choices of transfers and parking available at many more airports. From September, destination guides in App and on Ryanair.com website will be made available, with bespoke written & video content in five languages on the App.

Photo: Kenny Jacobs with flight attendants Olivia May Wade and Ashlea Jade Duggan