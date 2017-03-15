Ryanair Network Extends To Ukraine

15 Mar 2017 | 12.01 pm

Ryanair is to begin flying to Ukraine, starting from October 2017, with Kiev Airport serving four destinations, Eindhoven, London, Manchester and Stockholm, and additional flights to Lviv Airport.

The airline estimates the new services will deliver 250,000 customers a year at Kiev, which will be served by three flights weekly from Eindhoven in the Netherlands, five from London Stansted, three from Manchester and four from Stockholm Skavsta.

To mark its arrival in its 34th country, Ryanair has released tickets for sale on its website for €20 until midnight March 16.

Ukrainian minister for infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan said: “The arrival of Ryanair is, without exaggeration, a remarkable event for Ukraine. Negotiations lasted for several years, and I am proud that our team was able to successfully hold them. Today we officially declare — Ryanair is in Ukraine. I am convinced that Ryanair will be another bridge that connects the infrastructure of Ukraine with Europe and it will be a good signal for the world’s major investors.”