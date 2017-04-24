Ryanair Funding TCD Entrepreneurship Post

24 Apr 2017 | 07.19 am

Ryanair has committed €1.5million over five years to fund the Ryanair Professor of Entrepreneurship at Trinity College Dublin. The new role comes into effect in September 2017, though who will fill it has yet to be revealed.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary did the BESS degree in Trinity from 1979 to 1983, and if were to take on the Prof. role the points requirement for entry to Trinity business courses would likely spike even higher than they are today.

The grant is coming from the Ryanair Foundation, which the airline says has been created to assist a number of selected charitable and educational projects in Ireland and across Europe. The college said that the new academic executive will help oversee and implement key business studies at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels, as well as a new portfolio of executive education.

Ryanair chief financial officer Neil Sorahan commented: “Trinity Business School is right on track to becoming one of the leading schools of its type. The new position will lead this drive towards creating a culture of business excellence amongst all Trinity students, and ensure that the next generation of business leaders are equipped with the knowledge and skills required to foster future success.”

TCD Provost Patrick Prendergast, who lined up the deal, said: “The collaboration is a real endorsement of the Trinity Business School’s mission and business programme.”

Dean of the Trinity Business School, Professor Andrew Burke, added: “We are delighted that a leading global entrepreneurial firm such as Ryanair is on board with us. It sets out the scale of ambition intended for the Ryanair Professorship of Entrepreneurship.”

Photo: Dr Patrick Prendergast (left) and Neil Sorahan with TCD business students Alannah Higgins and Annie O’Gorman (right). (Pic: Mark Stedman)