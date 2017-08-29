Ryanair Expands Germany Routes From Dublin

29 Aug 2017 | 10.36 am

Ryanair is adding new services to Munich, Stuttgart and Naples from Dublin for the forthcoming winter season and will also operate new routes to Paphos and Marrakech for summer 2018.

The airline will operate a new double daily service to Munich and a new daily Stuttgart route from winter 2017. Ryanair will extend its five-time weekly winter service to Naples into the summer and it will add a new twice weekly route to Paphos in Cyprus and Marrakech in Morocco from March 2018.

“We are delighted to see Ryanair expand its services from Dublin Airport offering further flexibility and choice for passengers,” said Dublin Airport managing director Vincent Harrison. “The two new routes to Germany means that Dublin Airport will welcome a total of 14 new services this year and we now have two new routes in place for 2018.”

More than 16.9 million passengers travelled through Dublin Airport in the first seven months of the year, representing a 6% increase on the same period last year. The airport now has direct flights to 185 destinations in 41 countries operated by a total of 47 airlines.

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs (pictured) commented: “The development of the second runway at Dublin Airport is a critical piece of national infrastructure which needs to be expedited, especially when Ireland is trying to attract overseas investment that may be leaving the UK in the run up to Brexit in March 2019, and given that runway capacity at Dublin is already full at peak times.

“We call on the government, the Department of Transport, and the Attorney General’s office to end the repeated delays and confirm that the necessary noise legislation will be implemented by statutory instrument, making the IAA the competent authority to monitor noise regulation, to allow Dublin’s second runway to proceed, at a cost of €240m. We need urgent action to deliver runway 2 to prevent Ireland’s airport infrastructure falling further behind its international competitors.”

Ryanair is releasing seats for sale priced from €15 for travel in September and October which are available for booking until midnight Thursday August 31.

GT Posters

Meanwhile, Grant Thornton is using a poster campaign in Terminal 2 to showcase its services. The campaign promotes Grant Thornton’s services in sectors including media, agri-food, life sciences, aviation and financial services, and will feature seven of the firm’s partners on advertising boards in the terminal.

Managing partner Paul McCann said: “Showcasing our top people is vitally important to Grant Thornton. We found Dublin Airport an effective platform to sell our story last year during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic campaign and have decided to use it again this year for this new campaign. A key selling point of this space is that it enables us to target business travellers directly.”

The adverts (below) were produced in-house by the GT brand and design team, with photography by Emily Quinn.