Rupee Replacement Creates Havoc

Just short of two months ago, India closed all banks and made the shock announcement that several high-denomination notes were no longer legal tender.

The one-time ‘flushing’ of the 500 rupee and 1,000 rupee notes from the economy was aimed at the black economy and at counterfeiting, with holders of real notes given until 31 December last to exchange them for new 500 and 2,000 rupee notes.

Chaos ensued. Suddenly, getting your hands on fresh currency became a day-long occupation, with huge queues at ATMs and the task made more difficult by withdrawal limits imposed mainly for logistics reasons.

It became such a problem that one of India’s biggest online retailers started selling cash — letting people order (new) rupees online, and pay with their bank card when the money was delivered to their door.

Indians living abroad, or even just absent during those two months, faced insuperable difficulties in exchanging their suddenly worthless notes — not to mention, in many cases, having to explain how they came to possess the cash and even why it had not been declared on their tax returns.

For many, even buying daily essentials like milk and bread became difficult. Police have had to be called in at some banks and ATMs to calm tempers. More than half of Indians still don’t have a bank account, and 300 million have no government identification.

People relied on card payments to shop, but those in rural areas do not have this option because most stores don’t have access to card-payment systems.

And most of this could have been foreseen — in fact, it was foreseen. Several economists predicted disaster, among them Prof Kaushik Basu, a former chief economist at the World Bank. Of the demonetisation, he said at the time: “Its economics is complex and the collateral damage is likely to far outstrip the benefits.” He believed the one-time flush would not achieve its aim of cracking down on black money, and that the practice would return once the new notes had replaced the old.

India’s cash economy is estimated to account for 80% of the country’s employment and 45% of its GDP, so a sudden extraction of billions of rupees was always likely to have a serious deflationary effect, even to the point of paralysing local economic activity — and cash exchange has been replaced with barter in some regions.

Other economists said hundreds of thousands of ordinary people (including farmers who do not even have bank accounts) who hold cash but not black money will get caught out, and the fear of harassment by officials could trap them in a bureaucratic net they don’t know how to deal with — not to mention the petty corruption endemic to dealing with the state bureaucracy at every level.

But it’s even worse, said economist Prabhat Patnaik: “The government’s move betrays a lack of understanding of capitalism. Typically, what happens in capitalism in a situation like this is that there would be a new business opening up about how to change old currency notes into new ones. A whole range of people would come up who will say, you give us 1,000 rupees and we will give you 800 rupees or 700 rupees or whatever. Consequently, instead of curbing black business it will actually give rise to the proliferation of black business.”

But others dismissed this as alarmist, pointing out that the central bank had several options to manage both the money supply and the supply of cash, despite the short-term disruption and the pain visited on individual holders of the old notes.

Prof Vivek Dehejia used the analogy of a privately-owned warehouse of cash going up in flames, saying that the central bank could easily compensate for the effect on the wider money supply and on cash stocks. The kicker, though, would be that the warehouse owner would lose (unless his insurance was current).

Up In Flames

But in practice, and now that the deadline for resident Indians has passed, the problem is that plenty of legally held cash has ‘gone up in flames’ simply because its owners could not get to a bank in time — and bear in mind that India, however resurgent its economy, is still a largely undeveloped land with a matching financial infrastructure: there is certainly no world-class commercial branch banking network.

Dehejia said: “There will be short run adjustment costs as the old notes are replaced by new ones, but I see no medium to long term impacts on growth, inflation or other pertinent macroeconomic variables. The gains will be a one-time tax on black money and a possible disincentive for future black money accumulation, in the event that there is a prospect for future demonetisations.”

Nobody seems to have considered how the “adjustment costs” might fall, socially, but it rapidly became clear that the burden fell heaviest on the poor and the rural populations.

There were stories of desperate people burning sacks of illegal cash but also of people unable to pay for cremations or hospital admissions. A builder in Delhi paid his daily wage workers two years of advance salaries with the expired cash, leaving the workers to exchange the money, and explain how they came to have it.

And the original targets, counterfeiters and scammers, stepped in to profit, fulfilling Patnaik’s prophecy. The ‘discount scam’ is thriving, with offers to buy stocks of scrapped notes at a premium, before the scammers launder the expired money in ways they are reluctant to reveal.

The chaos did force the central bank to speed up its printing presses and hire more armoured transport, and to extend the deadlines for Indians temporarily abroad (up to 31 March 32017) and non-resident Indians (30 June 2017), both by definition mostly made up of the reasonably well-off middle class. The poor got no such consideration.

And as yet, nobody has been able to say exactly how much cash was traded in — and how much has gone up in flames, leaving the desperate owner with no savings for a monsoon day.