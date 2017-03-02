Run Angel’s Alarming Take On Wearable Tech

02 Mar 2017 | 12.39 pm

Cork-based husband-and-wife team David and Ellen Caren have a novel take on wearable technology with Run Angel. The device resembles a wristwatch, but instead of telling the time or counting your steps, it can scream if the wearer finds themselves in trouble, as well as sending message alerts to others.

Preorders for the device, priced at €110, are being taken through Run Angel’s website David Caren says that sales are brisk. Enterprise Ireland included Run Angel as one of its high-potential startups for 2016, which will bring funds and other support to the business. Private investors also put €300,000 into the venture in 2015.

Run Angel will be officially launched this week at a tech buying event in London. David Caren talked to BizPlus about his career background, startup experiences and plans for Run Angel in the months ahead.

Prior to Run Angel, what direction had your career taken?

Prior to Run Angel I worked as a book buyer. Before that, I was in the music business, as A&R manager for the Celtic Heartbeat label and operation and marketing manager for Celtic Note Records. Independent of these positions I was also the artist manager for the sean-nos singer Iarla O Lionaird.

I am also the author of ‘The Irish Dads Survival Guide to Pregnancy & Beyond’, published by O’Brien Press.

How did the idea for Run Angel begin and develop?

It was born out of an unfortunate encounter whilst on an early morning run. After passing a woman out running alone, I was knocked to the ground by a hooded figure. When I got to my feet the guy had ran back in the direction he had come from. It didn’t hit me until I was back into my run that he was actually pursuing the lone female runner only moments earlier. This sat with me for quite some time afterwards.

When my wife and Run Angel co-founder Ellen took up running I guess my protective instinct kicked in and we researched what was available to a runner that could deter an attack and alert passers-by.

Where is Run Angel manufactured?

Run Angel is manufactured in the UK and Ireland, which is considered very unusual for a wearable technology product. The vast majority of wearable tech companies travel to the Asian markets to build their products.

We believe when it comes to personal safety you cannot afford to compromise on the build quality and reliability of your product, that the end user should feel confident that what they are buying stands up to what it says it can do.

The wearables market is buoyant but crowded – what is your USP?

Our USP is the sound. In a real-life situation it’s the audible sound that will attract the greater level of attention. The sound on Run Angel can also be remotely activated from the mobile app.

We have spent several years perfecting the acoustic design of our product; making something so small sound loud was no easy feat. Having achieved the 120dB threshold we then tuned the frequency level to enable the sound to be more noticeable to human hearing.

Throughout all stages of development we were also mindful that our product would be worn on the wrist. We placed a heavy emphasis on the feedback of our target audience throughout all stages. Focus group interviews dictated that we also needed to be aesthetically pleasing – sporty, fashionable and easily accessible.

How is the device powered?

Run Angel is powered by a rechargeable battery. On a full charge the audible sound will last for up to one hour at the maximum 120dB level when activated. It can be switched off between training sessions, saving on the battery power. Should a user forget to switch off their Run Angel it will automatically switch off after four hours – this equates to a battery life of up to three weeks.

Was your strategy to keep Run Angel to its primary function?

Yes, our goal is to be recognised as the market leader in connected personal safety. When we started out we planned to incorporate steps and sleep tracking within Run Angel, however we felt strongly that the connected safety aspect may be overlooked, and we would be labelled a fitness tracker with safety features as opposed to the other way round.

We will build on the safety aspect of Run Angel with future pipeline models. Should the added features also incorporate steps it’ll only be when we have achieved recognition as a safety wearable first.

What is your main customer target market for Run Angel?

Our primary target is the female runner but we also consider walkers, students and those coming home after a night out as secondary target markets.

What are your thoughts on the patenting process?

We consider the business of intellectual property as being on par with the design and development of the actual product itself. We secured a Community and US Trademark for the brand, have a patent pending, a Community design is already in place, and an extensive list of top level domains have been acquired.

How costly was the business to set up?

In contrast to our US wearable tech counterparts within this sector, to say we have maintained a lean approach is an understatement. We have been prudent with all outgoings relating to the business.

Like so many other entrepreneurs, you make sacrifices, take risks, borrow favours and invest your own monies. We are a husband-and-wife startup with three children who have devoted all their time over the past three years in bringing this product to market.

Where is the business located?

Run Angel HQ is located in Cork. I can jump in my car and visit my electronics manufacturer, fly out of Cork airport to see my plastics and materials manufacturer, or hop on a train to Dublin for any meetings. Skype also plays an important role in our daily business dealings.

What markets will you focus on for Run Angel sales?

Our strategy is to target the UK and Irish market in the immediate post-launch phase, with a European rollout in the months that follow. Having an e-commerce business allows us also to offer Run Angel to a worldwide market.

We have secured a European distributor and are in discussions with several US distributors. The challenges to us specifically would be in convincing a retailer why they should replace an established wearable brand on the shelf with an unknown startup brand such as ours.

What is your strategy regarding investors?

Any business attempting to raise investment for a connected hardware product will appreciate the immense challenges that this presents. We made the conscious decision early on not to approach potential investors until the hardware was near completion, our IP folder was of significant bulk and a manufacturing and distribution contract had also been secured.

The investors we identified as a good fit for Run Angel understood what we were championing immediately. We needed private investment to bring the device to market but it also needed to be from the right investors too.

How many staff do you employ and is it hard to find suitably skilled employees?

We currently employ three full-time staff members and have more than eight specialist consultants on long-term contracts. Not coming from an electronics or software background, it definitely was a stressful period for us in the beginning – ensuring that whoever you hired was doing what was expected of them. After all, their fee was coming straight out of our own pockets.

We depended heavily on all members of the full team to bring to our attention what areas were weak or not working out.

What business advice would you give to other entrepreneurs?

Always ask questions and embrace feedback. Surround yourself with like-minded individuals. If you don’t encounter hurdles you are doing something wrong.

Photo: David and Ellen Caren