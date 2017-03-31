RTÉ Player Crackers Over Chef Adrian

31 Mar 2017 | 02.54 pm

RTÉ’s branded content team, RTÉ Create, and ad agency MEC Wavemaker have announced a media first that will see Carr’s Crackers partner with the new food series, Chef Adrian Eats Ireland, exclusively on RTÉ Player.

Adrian Martin from Cavan cut his teeth in Neven Maguire’s MacNean House restaurant and now brands himself as ‘Chef Adrian’. His has produced ‘fakeaway’ video recipes on RTÉ Player which are billed as healthy versions of favourite takeaways. Martin also has a regular cooking segment on TV and writes for magazines.

The Player series centres on finding the best restaurant dishes and showing people how to make them at home. The six part online show starts on RTÉ Player in May.

MEC’s Deputy Managing Director Aoife Hofler said: “We are hugely excited to launch this media first for Carr’s. Our Wavemaker team have spent the past few months working closely with Chef Adrian and RTÉ Player and we believe this is a strong exciting new platform that will deliver our objectives for Carr’s in 2017.” Cara Doyle of RTÉ Create added: “The Chef Adrian Eats Ireland original series is an exciting development in digital content creation.”

RTÉ Player is moving away from being a purely catch up service to commissioning more online exclusive content, including more short form content to better serve mobile users and viewers on the move. RTE says the online extras and exclusive new shows on RTÉ Player attracted over 3 million streams in 2016. Upcoming with Amanda Byram is Body by Byram, a selection of short, high intensity, full body workouts.

Photo (l-r): SallyAnn King, RTÉ Create; Niamh Twyford, Carr’s; Jenny Fallon, MEC; Adrian Martin; Gavin Collins, MEC; Audrey Madden, Carr’s; and Cara Doyle