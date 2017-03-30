RSM Announces Merger With John Marks & Co

30 Mar 2017 | 11.06 am

Audit, tax and consulting firm RSM has announced a merger with John Marks & Co. John Marks & Co was founded in Dublin in 1983 and currently comprises three partners and a professional staff. The firm specialises in providing services to middle market businesses, professional practices, and high net worth individuals.

John Marks, Mairead Lyng and Karl McLaughlin, partners in John Marks & Co., will continue to service their existing client base, while at the same time taking on RSM Ireland business. Said Marks: “We are excited to join one of Ireland’s top ten accounting firms and we see this move as a statement of our ambition as the professional services environment in Ireland grows and evolves.

“RSM are number one choice for mid-market businesses, this move provides great opportunities for our clients and staff providing access to deeper sector and service line specialists internationally.”

This merger increases staff numbers in RSM to 150 across offices in Dublin, Birr and Portlaoise. John Glennon, managing partner in RSM, said: “Following a successful brand launch in May 2016, we have used the past year to embed and strengthen the RSM brand in the Irish market.

“For us, this merger is indicative of our ambition for the future. The RSM brand continues to grow globally and we will continue to look for non-organic growth opportunities here in Ireland.”

Photo: (From left) Karl McLaughlin, John Marks, John Glennon and Mairead Lyng