Round Pound Gives Way To The Dodecagon

28 Mar 2017 | 04.02 pm

A new, 12-sided one pound coin went into circulation in Britain today, thinner, lighter and slightly bigger than the round pound coins they are replacing.

The change is aimed at combating counterfeiting, as one in thirty £1 coins in circulation is a fake, and the Royal Mint says that the existing coin is “vulnerable to sophisticated counterfeiters”.

The new coins bear symbols of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland (pictured), and have a hologram-like image that changes when viewed from different angles and micro-sized lettering inside both rims. The old pound coin will continue as legal tender 15 October 2017, when it will be withdrawn from circulation.

The new coin has a number of features that make it much more difficult to counterfeit, according to its maker, the Royal Mint.

12-sided: its distinctive shape makes it instantly recognisable, even by touch.

Bimetallic: it is made of two metals. The outer ring is gold-coloured (nickel-brass) and the inner ring is silver-coloured (nickel-plated alloy).

Latent image: it has an image like a hologram that changes from a ‘£’ symbol to the number ‘1’ when the coin is seen from different angles.

Micro-lettering: it has very small lettering on the lower inside rim on both sides of the coin. One pound on the obverse “heads” side and the year of production on the reverse “tails” side, for example 2016 or 2017.

Milled edges: it has grooves on alternate sides.

Hidden high security feature: a high security feature is built into the coin to protect it from counterfeiting in the future.

It’s the second major change the Mint has introduced recently. Plastic fivers began to circulate last September, and the old paper £5 note will cease to be legal tender on May 5th.

According to the Mint: “Polymer notes are better for the environment. This is because they last longer and so we have to print fewer notes, which means less energy is used in manufacturing and cash transportation. When a polymer note has reached the end of its life it will be recycled into new plastic products.”