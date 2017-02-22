Ronan Daly Jermyn Links Up With John McKee

22 Feb 2017 | 08.21 am

Law firms Ronan Daly Jermyn and John McKee have partnered for a cross-border alliance that will provide an all-Ireland legal service for clients who trade in both parts of the island.

Ronan Daly Jermyn has offices in Cork, Dublin, Galway, and London, while Northern Ireland law firm John McKee has offices in Belfast and London.

John McKee managing partner Chris Ross said: “We are an established, ambitious and growing firm with significant involvement in the international market. A strategic alliance with a law firm of the experience, stature and profile of Ronan Daly Jermyn has been one of our strategic growth objectives for some time.

“Having met and had discussions with the Ronan Daly Jermyn partners, we were impressed not only by the dynamic and progressive approach of the firm, but also the strong chemistry that exists between both sets of partners. We are very confident that this will translate into a broader, stronger and enhanced offering for the clients of both firms.”

Established in 1887, John McKee is an established commercial law firm in Belfast with eight partners and 48 employees. The firm has specialist capability in financial services, dispute resolution, real estate and corporate legal services for both local and internationally focused clients.

Ronan Daly Jermyn managing partner Richard Martin added: “We are delighted to forge this alliance with John McKee. For some time now, there has been a developing need, particularly among clients who are based away from these shores, for an all island solution to their legal needs in Ireland. Whether through John McKee or through Ronan Daly Jermyn, this alliance makes life easier for clients of both firms.”

Ronan Daly Jermyn is the only top 10 law firm with a regional presence. Its staff of 230 people includes almost 100 lawyers who handle a full range of transactions for local, national, international, private and public sector clients.

Photo: Richard Martin (right) and Chris Ross