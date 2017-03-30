Rocket-Powered Broadband Comes To Wexford

30 Mar 2017 | 12.14 pm

SIRO has appointed Wexford provider Rocket Broadband as its fifth retail partner so far, which will enable connection in the town to SIRO’s 1 Gigabit all-fibre national network.

Rocket Broadband plans to launch 100% fibre-optic broadband packages for residential and business customers in Wexford town, with speeds ranging from 150 megabits per second (Mbps) to 1000 megabits per second (1 Gb), priced from €45 per month. The company sought to partner with SIRO because of demand from existing customers for high-speed broadband services.

Rocket’s general manager Garrett McElroy said: “Our customers will now be guaranteed the best broadband in the country, delivered at the speed of light, using SIRO’s 100% fibre-optic network. Rather than having to invest millions in building our own fibre network, we now have access to the best technology in the country, which gives us a great opportunity to attract new customers.

“With no copper connections at any point to slow down the network, we’re in a position to deliver incredible speeds and reliability.”

SIRO is a joint venture of the ESB and Vodafone, launched almost two years ago, which is investing €450 million in building the first 100% fibre-to-the-building broadband network, already offering a 1 Gb internet connection to 500,000 premises in 50 regional towns.

At full speed, a 4Gb movie would take 30 seconds to download, as against an hour with a 10 Mb connection.

SIRO commercial director Ronan Whelan added: “Thanks to Rocket Broadband, we’re putting Wexford town on a par with leading international hubs like Tokyo or Hong Kong. As a result, local businesses will be able to compete online with any rival company and young people can dream up and create the next Facebook or Google — right here in the town.”

Photo: (From left) Ronan Whelan, SIRO, Garrett McElroy, Rocket Broadband, and Chris Lowe SIRO