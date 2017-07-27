Roadtest: Peugeot 3008 GT

27 Jul 2017 | 10.32 am

The Peugeot 3008, European Car of the Year, boasts a futuristic cabin and bold styling, writes Olive Keogh

Bagging the European Car of the Year award does two things: it boosts sales for the victorious brand and gives the winning car the stamp of approval from a 58-strong international jury of motoring experts. The 2017 winner is the Peugeot 3008. It’s the first time an SUV has won the title and it scored 319 votes, putting it 23 votes ahead of the second placed Alfa Romeo Giulia. The Mercedes-Benz E-Class was in third place with 197 votes while the Volvo S90 received 172 votes.

PSA, which owns Peugeot, is flying high. Earlier this year the company announced a deal to buy Opel/Vauxhall in Europe. The acquisition, led by PSA CEO Carlos Tavares, who has reversed Peugeot’s fortunes since taking the top job three years ago, will increase PSA’s European sales by more than 50% to three million units.

PSA’s first quarter revenues for 2017 rose nearly 5%, boosted by models such as the C3 from sister brand Citroën, and the new Peugeot 3008, which has successfully morphed from minivan to SUV. Peugeot has pushed the second generation 3008 seriously upmarket, with significant upgrades to its technology and equipment. It has also paid a great deal of attention to the cabin, which is where the 3008 really triumphs. While the exterior styling is strong, the real drama is indoors, where digital instrumentation now rules the roost in a futuristic cabin.

The new 3008 comes in five trims levels: Access, Active, Allure, GT Line and GT. There are petrol and diesel options, and the 1.2-litre PureTech 130bhp turbo petrol engine available (with CO2 emissions from 117g/km) won its category in the International Engine of the Year awards in 2016. This engine is available with 6-speed manual or automatic transmission.

Four BlueHDi diesel engines are available, with CO2 emissions from 103g/km and power outputs from 100 to 180bhp. The range-topping GT version comes with the 2.0 litre BlueHDi diesel (180bhp) 6-speed automatic as standard.

Peugeot has piled on the standard equipment and from entry level up (priced from €25,995), the five-star safety rated 3008 offers electronic stability control and speed limit information with intelligent speed adaptation, Bluetooth, USB connectivity, one-touch electric windows and flat folding rear seats, with controls accessible from the boot. There are also heated door mirrors and semi-automatic air-conditioning.

The GT model on test had leather upholstery, climate control, a smartphone charging plate and LED headlights. There was also a massage function on the driver’s seat, which was rather nice. The electronic tailgate was much appreciated, but a pricey optional extra at €550. Also not standard but an extra that might appeal is the Peugeot e-KICK electric scooter, which stores and charges in the boot. It retails from €1,375.

Last, but not least, the 3008 drives really well. It’s user friendly (apart from the somewhat compromised rear visibility) for city commutes, and spacious and capable for longer journeys. The car feels robust without being heavy, it sticks to the road thanks to advanced grip control and it strikes a good balance between body control and ride comfort.

Model Peugeot 3008 GT

Engine 2.0 Blue HDi, 180bhp, 6-speed automatic

Safety ABS, EBD, ESC, multiple airbags, cruise control with speed limiter, driver attention alert, lane departure warning

Price €44,945

Fuel consumption Combined cycle 4.8L/100 km

Verdict Class-leading interior sets a new segment benchmark