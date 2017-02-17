Rise Of The Robots In Future Workplaces

17 Feb 2017 | 10.02 am

The rise of the robots, the necessity of diversity and the continuing workplace discrimination against the old are the key trends coming in the future of work. Such are the findings of recruitment firm Cpl, who assayed the entrails for signs in its 2017 Future of Talent paper.

Cpl’s paper was launched this week at a HR forum organised by the company in TCD’s Science Gallery. The paper was written by Peter Cosgrove, Cpl director and founder of the Future of Work Institute, a research entity, and Katie Ryan, head of research for institute.

Among Cpl’s findings, clients believe over 20% of jobs may be performed by machines in 20 years’ time. “Clients are already preparing themselves for the advance of robots, machines and artificial intelligence,” said Cosgrove. “The good news is that there are plenty of jobs for humans and many of the jobs being taken focus more on processing and repetitive tasks.”

Cpl also argues that diversity is one of the critical focuses for 2017, as creativity becomes of vital importance. Cosgrove maintained: “2017 seems to be the year when a diverse workforce begins to become a business necessity as opposed to a ‘nice-to-have’.

“All research has pointed to diverse teams and diverse workforces delivering better results to the bottom line. A diverse business is now a necessity and access to talent from around the globe is now making this more achievable.”

Other trends noted by Cpl include the growing demand for flexible working among younger employees. “With millennials approaching 50% of the workforce in only three years’ time, it is imperative that organisations change how they work,” Cosgrove continued. “Working flexibly and from anywhere is becoming more desirable but also opens up a lot more potential talent to your organisation.”

Discrimination

Older workers are still discriminated against in job searching even though they are more necessary given the declining birth rate, according to Cpl’s research. “There is a prominent generation gap in the workplace,” said Cosgrove.

“Older workers will make up nearly a quarter of the Irish working population by 2041, yet Irish companies are not prepared for this. Ageism and discrimination is common and our research shows that many companies feel that they are not adequately trained in dealing with older staff in work.”

The Future of Work Institute was set up in 2014 by Cpl with the objective of identifying future work.

Photo: Katie Ryan and Peter Cosgrove, Cpl (Pic: Marc O’Sullivan)