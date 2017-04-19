Rise In House Prices Is Accelerating

19 Apr 2017 | 12.35 pm

New data from the CSO show that in the year to February residential property prices rose by 10.7% nationally, up from the revised year-on-year rise of 8.1% in January, which was originally put at 7.9%. The rate of increase is just about double what it was a year earlier — 5.4% in the twelve months to February 2016.

In Dublin, residential prices increased by 8.3% in the year to February 2017, with house prices up 8.1% and apartments 9.1%. The highest house price growth was in Dublin City, at 9.2%. In contrast, the smallest rise was in Fingal, with house prices rising just 3.7%.

Residential property prices in the Rest of Ireland were 13.2% higher in the year, with house prices up 13.1% over the period. The West showed the greatest price growth, with house prices up 19.8%. In contrast, the Mid-East region showed house prices increasing just 9.3%. Apartment prices in the Rest of Ireland increased 13.9% in the same period.

Alan McQuaid of Merrion Capital commented: “A lack of supply of houses has clearly pushed up prices, particularly in the Dublin area in the past few years, but it is not something that can be rectified overnight. Until this issue is addressed, prices in the capital and its outskirts will likely remain elevated, even with Brexit-related risks. The easing of mortgage lending restrictions imposed by the Central Bank combined with the tax-incentive scheme for first-time buyers announced in the October Budget will keep upward pressure on prices until new supply comes on the market.

“The real question is whether we need this type of incentive at all, with politicians seemingly not learning their lesson from the property crash/financial crisis. Taking all the factors into consideration, we see house price growth remaining in positive territory on a year-on-year basis for a while yet, with the annual rate of increase now set to be in the 7-12% range over the next few months.”

Austin Hughes (pictured), economist with KBC Bank added: “To the extent that the current momentum in prices reflects the ‘step-up’ effect of policy changes, some easing in Irish housing price inflation might be envisaged later in the year. As February property prices are now 6.7% above their average 2016 level, even fairly limited further increases through the remainder of the year would translate into robust property price inflation of about 8% or more for the year as a whole, meaning double digit average price growth is readily possible.

“However, an easing in the current impact of policy changes, some improvement in supply and affordability constraints could produce a clear moderation in Irish property price inflation through the course of 2017 towards more sustainable rates by end-year.”