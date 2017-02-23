Ricoh Ireland Hiring 110 For New Dublin HQ

23 Feb 2017 | 09.14 am

Ricoh Ireland has opened its new Irish headquarters in Swords and plans to hire 110 extra staff for its operations here over the next three years. The new HQ is part of a €6.5m investment by Ricoh Ireland and it hopes to employ 190 staff by the end of 2019.

Ricoh is a global technology company, headquartered in Japan, which specialises in print and document management services. Its Irish operation managed revenue of more than €16m last year, booking a net profit of €966,000.

According to the company, its Irish revenue growth was facilitated by its business process services and production print offerings, both of which recorded strong growth in the last year.

The 110 new jobs in Ricoh Ireland cover technical engineering, software solutions, business development and operations management.

Gary Hopwood, general manager of Ricoh Ireland, said: “The new HQ truly is the feather in our cap, showcasing how we have used technology to pioneer the workforce of the future.

“Our revenue stream in Ricoh Ireland continues to grow and we want to continue driving that forward. To achieve that, we needed a new office space that could facilitate a much larger workforce that will be instrumental in Ricoh Ireland’s future success. We expect to see significant returns on this investment for many years to come.”

Phil Keoghan, CEO of Ricoh UK & Ireland, added: “Ireland is viewed as a key area of growth for Ricoh and we will continue to make significant investments in the company’s continued success here. Its strong portfolio of indigenous and global accounts is testament to the outstanding performance of the Irish operation.”

Ricoh’s global revenue in 2016 was more than €18bn and it has had a presence in Ireland since 1980. As well as its Swords HQ, the company also has a document production centre in Glasnevin, which saw a separate €250,000 investment in 2016.

Photo: Gary Hopwood (left), GM of Ricoh Ireland, with jobs minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor and Phil Keoghan, CEO, Ricoh UK and Ireland