Richie Boucher To Leave Bank Of Ireland

24 Mar 2017 | 03.29 pm

Bank of Ireland CEO Richie Boucher is to leave his post and resign as a director of the bank later this year. A selection process is already under way to appoint a new CEO, the bank says, and Boucher will continue as CEO pending its completion.

The Governor of the Bank of Ireland, Archie Kane, said: “We will be very sorry to see Richie leave Bank of Ireland and are extremely grateful to him for his service over the years. Since his appointment as Group CEO in February 2009, Richie has led the group through very difficult times. He has demonstrated extraordinary and exemplary personal commitment to the group and has brought to everything he has done a clarity of direction and unrelenting focus.

“The group has been recapitalised, has fully repaid the Irish taxpayer the amount the state invested in it with a cash profit and faces the future in a robust and profitable position.”

Boucher (pictured) commented: “I have today advised the board of my decision to retire from the group. I have made this decision from the fortunate position of enjoying my job and being excited about the next stage in our group’s development, including the transformational investment which is under way in our infrastructure to support our customers and the group, not just for tomorrow but for future generations. However, I will be 59 in August of this year and I feel it best for the group that someone else leads the next stage of development.”

Finance minister Michael Noonan expressed his thanks to Boucher for his “commitment, professionalism and drive” and wished him well “in all his future activities”.

Informed speculation has it that Boucher may have a future role working for companies associated with Wilbur Ross, the American investor who bought into Bank of Ireland after the financial crash and turned a huge profit when he offloaded his shares. Ross was recently appointed Commerce Secretary in Donald Trump’s new administration.

Among the names being mentioned as a possible successor to Boucher is Liam McLoughlin, a chartered accountant who is Chief Executive of the bank’s Retail Ireland division. He joined the bank in 2004 and his roles have included Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Banking, and Divisional Finance Officer, Capital Markets division.

In 2007, McLoughlin was appointed Director of Group Finance. In 2009, he became Head of Group Manufacturing, responsible for operations and technology across the group. He has been in charge of the Retail Ireland unit since 2012.