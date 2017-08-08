Retailers ‘Addicted’ To Deep Discounting

08 Aug 2017 | 01.05 pm

Though retail sales grew at an annual 3.7% in the second quarter and total sales volume rose 7.2%, low prices and rising costs are threatening “the very existence” of some high street retailers, according to the latest Retail Ireland quarterly monitor.

The index identifies particular concerns regarding government-controlled costs such as commercial rates, the minimum wage, and levies attached to utilities.

Director Thomas Burke said: “While retail sales values grew by 3.7% in the first half of 2017 compared to the same period in 2016, retailers remain cautious and uncertain about what the second half of the year will bring in terms of trading performance.

“With prices now below 2008 levels, retailers remain addicted to deep discounting as a means of driving footfall and additional spend. At the same time, we continue to see government-controlled input costs growing and retailers margins dwindling, threatening the very existence of certain high street brands.

“Budget 2018 will offer government an opportunity to address these spiralling costs and a chance to support retailers who find themselves under growing pressure. In this post-Brexit era, control of costs and a focus on our competitiveness will be essential to sustain the recovery in Irish retail, and avoid placing the sector at a major competitive disadvantage compared to counterparts in Northern Ireland or pure play online-only retailers based in the UK.”

The latest report from the Ibec grouping identifies these key trends:

DIY and hardware stores : A strong performance was recorded this quarter, underpinned by a strong April, driven by the timing of Easter and benign weather conditions. Early gardeners were out in force — reflected in good growth in plants, garden accessories, equipment, treatments and exterior paint and wood care.



Department stores : A positive quarter, with continued strong online growth, and improved store footfall over the period. However, Dublin city centre footfall remains difficult, and the ongoing Luas cross-city works will continue challenging to the end of Q3 2017.



Electrical and electronics : Strong demand for TV, audio, large kitchen appliances and health and wellbeing has continued in Q2 2017.



Fashion and footwear : Fashion and footwear has benefited from tourism, with Chinese tourists returning and increasing volumes of US tourists offsetting continued decline in British tourism.



Books, newspapers and stationery : The decline in book market value has slowed as exchange rates start to come more in line with last year and sterling-based price deflation has less of an impact. Stationery is performing in line with last year both in value and volume terms despite discounting in the market place. News and magazines continue to decline both in volume and value terms.



Supermarkets and convenience: The most significant aspect of the June retail sales figures for supermarkets and convenience stores is the early signs that deflationary pressures are easing. This is the first time this category of retail has not seen volume growth lead value growth in 12 months or more. The latter is seen as particularly significant, with volume and value equalising at an increase of 2.5%.

Burke said the upcoming budget should: