Retail Sales Power Rise In Prime Rents

15 Feb 2017 | 12.19 pm

Further growth in personal spending and retail sales, together with growing numbers at work and sustained growth in GDP, are powering an acceleration of investment in retail commercial space and substantial increases in rents in prime retail areas of Dublin, according to a report by Cushman and Wakefield.

The latest figures from the CSO indicate that the volume of retail sales grew overall by 3.4% in December 2016 and by a similar figure in the year, but that when motor sales are excluded high street sales declined in volume. However, GDP increased by an annualised 4% in Q3 and GNP by 3.2%, while personal spending rose by 2.1%. The department of finance believes the final figure for GDP growth in 2016 will be around 4.2%.

All of these factors, together with supply constraints around prime retail space in Dublin city centre, have driven investment in the sector, which reached €2.27 billion last year, and rising rents in key areas such as Grafton Street and Henry Street.

The retail sector was the most dominant investment asset class for commercial properties, accounting for 51% of total investment.

Prime Rents

Prime Zone A rents on Grafton Street and Henry Street have witnessed significant growth. On Grafton Street, they stood at €6,500 per sq m in Q4 2016, an increase of more than 60% from the crisis low of €4,000 per sq m in Q2 2012, the lowest level in a decade.

On Henry Street in Q4 2016, rents stood at €4,683 per sq m, an increase of 56% on the lowest level during the economic downturn. Similar to trends on Grafton Street, current values are 33% below 2008 peak values. Forecasts predict continued strengthening in Henry Street’s prime Zone A rents over the coming quarters, to stand at €4,850 per sq m at the end of 2017.

This trend is yet to be seen in the regional centres of Cork, Limerick and Galway, where prime rents have not experienced the same upward pressure. However, 2017 year end forecasts predict a marginal increase in prime Zone A rents for Patrick Street, O’Connell Street and Shop Street.

Cushman and Wakefield’s head of retail, Karl Stewart, said: “The retail market has seen a considerable uplift in interest from retailers over the last 18 months, which is a positive welcome. The key to success will be the ability of owners to react to the opportunities and challenges of a fast moving sector and also the demands of retailers and consumers alike.”

Several international retailers set up shop on Dublin’s prime streets last year, including Swedish clothing and accessory retailer & Other Stories, at 26-27 Grafton Street, UK brand Ann Summers adding a shop at 3 Henry Street, and Victoria’s Secret committing to 28-29 Grafton Street.

Grafton Street and Henry Street showed returns above average, 17% and 16.5% respectively. Similarly, both streets saw returns continue to be driven by capital growth, a combination of rental value growth and yield impact. Elsewhere, returns were distributed more evenly between income return and capital growth.

Several schemes for retail development in these areas are expected to lessen pressure on the supply of retail floor space in the coming two years, including an additional 5,760 sq m of space at Clerys and redevelopment of a major block on the corner of Dawson Street and Nassau Street.

Cushman and Wakefield prepared the report, which can be downloaded from its website, for its partner Sherry FitzGerald.