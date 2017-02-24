SME Loan Approvals Up 19% At Bank Of Ireland

24 Feb 2017 | 12.27 pm

Bank of Ireland’s underlying pre-tax profit from retail banking operations in the Republic of Ireland jumped 21% in 2016, according to the 2016 annual report. However, the hike was almost entirely due to a reduction in impairment charges.

Operating income in the Retail Ireland division was €1.44 billion, the same as in 2015. Loans and advances to customers fell by 2% to €35.3 billion, due to a reduction of €1.2 billion in its low-yielding tracker mortgage loans.

Mortgage lending rose by €1.4 billion, or 2%, in the year. Loan approvals to SMEs increased by 19% while business banking lending rose 13% to €3 billion.

Group profit before tax declined by €200m to €1,032 million. €60m of this decline came from UK retail operations, while corporate and treasury also showed a reduction, down E106m year-on-year. There was an €18m improvement in profits from the insurance arm and a €48m improvement in ‘other items’. Costs at group centre rose by €138m to €361m.

CEO Richie Boucher (pictured) commented: “Our business is performing in line with the strategic objectives we have set ourselves. All trading divisions are profitable and have contributed to our strong financial performance during the period.

“Our core loan books continue to grow and we remain the largest lender to the Irish economy, providing €6.7 billion of new credit to personal and business customers in Ireland. Our net interest margin grew by 16 basis points in the second half of 2016 to 2.27%. We continue to reduce our non-performing loans, by €4.1 billion or about 34% since December 2015, and our impairment charges have continued to fall.”

Boucher added that the bank has started significant investment in replacing its Core Banking Platforms to support operations for “the next generation”. Referring to Brexit risks, he commented: “The UK’s decision to leave the European Union may impact on our customers and our business growth in the coming years. Nevertheless, we remain confident that the substantial progress the group has made in recent years, along with the strength of our franchises and the benefits of our diversified business model position us well to take advantage of the opportunities and to mitigate risks ensuing from these and other geopolitical developments.”

Dividends Long-Fingered

Resumption of dividend payments to shareholders has again been long-fingered. “Our aim is to have a sustainable dividend. We expect dividend payments to re-commence at a modest level, prudently and progressively building, over time, towards a payout ratio of around 50% of sustainable earnings,” said Boucher.

“The dividend level and the rate of progression will reflect the strength of the group’s capital and capital generation, the board’s assessment of the growth and investment opportunities available, any capital the group retains to cover uncertainties and any impact from the evolving regulatory and accounting environments.”

The chief executive also pointed to the end of any liabilities under the state’s Eligible Liabilities Guarantee. “The group’s remaining liabilities covered under the ELG provided by the Irish state matured or were replaced. This was another important milestone, following on from the repayment of all state aid in 2013, with a significant positive cash return to Irish taxpayers for their support and investment in Bank of Ireland during the financial crisis.

“The state also continues to hold a valuable and discretionary 14% equity shareholding in the group.”