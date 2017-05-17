Researchers Mulling Social Media For Seniors

17 May 2017 | 10.16 am

A two-year Irish research programme will investigate the potential of a social media platform aimed exclusively at older people.

Lero, the Science Foundation Ireland centre for software research, IBM Ireland and the Ireland Smart Ageing Exchange (ISAX) will carry out the research programme. It will investigate the plausibility of a new social media platform that would allow older people to offer and receive volunteer services, make new friends and interact. The SFI-supported initial research programme is valued at an estimated €116,400.

University of Limerick-headquartered Lero, which is managing the programme, is seeking volunteers aged 50+ to participate in the research. The project is aiming to convert the needs of the older person into a usable platform and monitor whether it meets their needs and performs a useful function.

Professor Ita Richardson, Lero co-principal investigator at the University of Limerick, said: “This is more than a LinkedIn, Facebook or online water cooler for those aged 50+, although it may share some or all of those attributes.”

Dr Sarah Beecham, who is heading up the programme, added: “Social isolation remains an issue for many older people who still have a lot to offer society but do not necessarily have the means, confidence or encouragement to engage with the wider community through social networking or otherwise.

“While there are over 40 applications specifically designed for older people in different regions of the world, it may be that current technology based solutions are not providing the right answer or are failing to reach the older adult.”

Those aged 50 or over who would like to participate in the research can contact Prof. Ita Richardson, Principal Investigator, Connected Smart Ageing (CSA) at the University of Limerick, or email: ita.richardson@lero.ie

Photo Gary Thompson (left), IBM; Áine Phelan, ISAX and Professor Ita Richardson, Lero (Pic: True Media)