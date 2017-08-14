Research, Innovate And Grow With Horizon 2020

14 Aug 2017 | 02.53 pm

Sponsored Content

Businesses seeking funding for research or innovation activities but who are unsure what to do next should start with InterTradeIreland’s Horizon 2020 Support Service, according to Carrie Gribben, Horizon 2020 Manager at InterTradeIreland

Horizon 2020 is the European Commission’s largest ever research and innovation programme, with a budget of almost €80bn from 2014-2020. Unlike its predecessor FP7, Horizon 2020 has new instruments specifically aimed at funding the most innovative of Europe’s SMEs.

Furthermore, SMEs can individually lead projects or join larger pan-European consortia involving multiple types of partners, and there are funding opportunities across many areas, including ICT, Energy, Agri-Food, Marine, Health, Environment, Security and Advanced Manufacturing and more.

To date, enterprises across Ireland and Northern Ireland have been extremely successful in Horizon 2020 but the EU funding landscape can be a difficult and daunting one to navigate, particularly if you are a newcomer. Thankfully, that’s where InterTradeIreland can help.

“To try to help businesses prepare for Horizon 2020, InterTradeIreland offers a suite of supports for SMEs, including funding of up to €500 towards travel costs in relation to building cross-border partnerships for Horizon 2020,” Carrie Gribben explains.

“There are two types of travel voucher available. The first is aimed at helping newcomers connect with possible partners in the opposite jurisdiction. Identifying partners can often be the first major hurdle for newcomers but InterTradeIreland works very closely with the existing Horizon 2020 Support Networks in Northern Ireland and Ireland to make this process much easier.

“ITI can quickly facilitate introductions to potential partners from academia, industry and other types of organisations. The second voucher supports the next stage in the process, when cross-border partnerships will travel to Brussels or elsewhere in the EU to conduct a range of activities that can help strengthen their proposal such as attending information or brokerage events, engaging with the European Commission or holding pre-submission consortium meetings.

“The application process for both schemes is very simple, so I would really encourage SMEs to consider applying for travel support. The new 2018-2020 Horizon 2020 Work Programmes will be released later this year, so further events are being planned both here and across the EU — perfect timing for SMEs wanting to learn more about all of the upcoming opportunities.”

Who is eligible to receive the vouchers?

Companies and academics from Northern Ireland and Ireland with an interest in applying to Horizon 2020 on a cross-border partnership.

How can I access this support?

Find out more about the advice available on our website. If you are interested in availing of this service you can then contact Carrie directly on 048 3083 4172 or by emailing carrie.gribben@intertradeireland.com.

About InterTradeIreland

InterTradeIreland helps small businesses explore new cross-border markets, develop new products, processes and services and become investor ready.

We provide practical cross-border business funding, business intelligence and meaningful contacts to SMEs across the island, North and South, looking to grow their businesses. For more information on Brexit and the supports provided by InterTradeIreland, visit http://www.intertradeireland.com and Discover What’s Possible.