Research And Innovate With €5,000 And Applied IoT

The A-IoT (Applied Internet of Things) Technology Gateway Cluster has reams of expertise in all things IoT, and will work with entrepreneurs, startups and established businesses.

The A-IoT Cluster is a consortium of five Enterprise Ireland Technology Gateways, providing a single point of contact for companies looking to access technical capabilities for ‘Internet of Things’ (IoT) research and development. Via the cluster, industry can avail of 300 engineering professionals who work extensively with companies who have requirements for technology innovation.

Whether you are an entrepreneur with an idea, a startup or an established business, the A-IoT Cluster makes it possible to rapidly move from product concept to commercialisation stage. It maintains the highest standards of support and provides world-class collaboration with industries in all sectors who are moving securely into the future of IoT. The A-IoT Group is open to all companies of any size, nationally and internationally.

The A-IoT Cluster has a support office based in Dublin and consists of:

TEC Technology Gateway (Cork Institute of Technology)

IMaR Technology Gateway (Institute of Technology Tralee)

WiSAR Technology Gateway (Letterkenny Institute of Technology)

MSTG Technology Gateway (Waterford Institute of Technology)

COMAND Technology Gateway (Athlone Institute of Technology)

The A-IoT Cluster is a registered knowledge provider of Enterprise Ireland’s €5,000 Innovation Voucher funding initiative. The Innovation Voucher programme is open to all small and medium-sized limited companies registered in Ireland.

The Innovation Voucher call is open from Wednesday, April 26, to Wednesday, May 10. For more information on this programme see Enterprise Ireland.

Working with the A-IoT Cluster on your Innovation Voucher allows you to:

Accelerate your business with cutting-edge technologies

Integrate applied IoT solutions into your business, with delivery of near-to-market solutions

Extend your company’s R&D capability, with 300 experts in pioneering innovations

Access test bed validation of applied IoT solutions across a range of platforms

Access 3D printing and modelling services

If you are interested in availing of this €5,000 funding opportunity, contact A-IoT’s Business Development Coordinator to discuss your needs:

Tom Fitzmaurice

Business Development Coordinator

A-IoT Technology Gateway Cluster

THEA Offices, Fumbally Square, Fumbally Lane, Dublin 8

+353 (0)1 708 2951

tom@aiot.ie www.aiot.ie