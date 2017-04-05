Relm Finance Has €200m For Property Loans

05 Apr 2017 | 09.26 am

A new player has entered property finance in Ireland. Real Estate Loan Management Finance has been established by the Bartra and Avenue Capital Group and says it has €200m to lend..

Relm Finance said that it will provide loans to companies, businesses and investors in commercial property investments nationwide and all asset classes, including offices, retail, hospitality and residential investment properties.

The company has already approved loans worth more than €30m. Relm Finance provides loans from €1m to €20m over terms of up to five years, and interest rates start at around 6% per year. Funding is available on a loan-to-value basis of up to 75%, the company said.

Bartra Capital Property Group was established by Richard Barrett, co-founder of Treasury Holdings. Avenue Capital is headquartered in New York and specialises in investments in public and private debt and equity securities of distressed companies.

Relm Finance is headed up by CEO Paul Dowling, David Renwick (chief risk officer) and Armand Lako (head of origination), all three of whom have held senior positions in AIB. “Relm Finance offers a number of distinct advantages to property investors in Ireland. We’ll be lending on suitable investments nationwide and this will contribute strongly to economic growth and development,” said Dowwling.

“Customers will also benefit through a streamlined system from the initial application to the full drawdown of funds, providing high levels of certainty for their investment process. We have a very experienced team of professionals at Relm Finance, drawing on over 100 years of lending and banking experience.”

Photo (l-r): Armand Lako, Paul Dowling and David Renwick. (Pic: Shane O’Neill)