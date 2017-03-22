Regus Launches Flexible Workspaces In Dublin Airport

22 Mar 2017 | 08.57 am

Flexible workspace provider Regus has added to its locations in the capital by opening spaces at Dublin Airport’s Skybridge House. The company is hoping to tempt the travelling business passengers among the 3.6 million people who travel through the airport yearly.

Regus’ new business centre, which offers panoramic views across the airfield and North Dublin, can be booked for one hour to one year and over. It occupies three floors in the newly renovated Skybridge House and offers a fully serviced office, co-working and meeting room space.

The new centre at Dublin Airport is Regus’ 11th location in Ireland, joining existing facilities in Dublin, Cork and Limerick. Late last year, Regus opened its first suburban premises, which are located in Foxrock in Dublin.

Gearoid Collins, Regus country manager, said: “With a sharp rise in passengers, there is significant demand for flexible working space close to Dublin Airport’s terminal buildings.

“This development offers an ideal solution for our customers who are looking for quick and easy access to high-spec office accommodation located a short distance from both terminals.”

Vincent Harrison, managing director of Dublin Airport, said: “We have identified the need for easy access, high-quality office accommodation and Regus can now offer this service to our business customers.”

Skybridge House is a seven-story office building located in Dublin Airport’s Business Campus. The building recently underwent an extensive refurbishment to international Grade A standards.

Photo: Gearoid Collins (left) and Michelle Quelly from Regus, with Vincent Harrison, Dublin Airport (Pic: Robbie Reynolds)