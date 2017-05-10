RedFM Launches New Business Podcast

10 May 2017 | 02.44 pm

Cork’s RedFM has launched a new business podcast with Jonathan Healy at the helm. Red Business with Jonathan Healy is a new weekly 30 minute podcast that will focus on Cork business issues but will also be international in scope.

Healy said the podcast will feature discussion around pharma, tech, retail, property, FDI and agribusiness, all of which are vital industries for Cork business. The Red Business podcast is sponsored by Vodafone and will feature interviews, on-site reports and offer advice to business people on the challenges they face.

Diarmuid O’Leary, CEO of RedFM, said: “This show reinforces our commitment to being at the heart of everything in Cork and it is a fantastic opportunity for businesses locally to tell their story.”

Healy has been as a presenter with Newstalk, a senior correspondent with Sky News and also has experience working with TV3, RTE, FM104 and The Cork Independent.

The podcast will be available to download every Wednesday via the RedFM website. The first show, which can be downloaded today, features a behind-the-scenes description of Pairc Ui Chaoimh, a look at how Brexit will affect Cork and a feature on the growth of doughnut shops in Cork.

Photo: Jonathan Healy (right) with Diarmuid O’Leary. (Pic: Darragh Kane)