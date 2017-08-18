Red Bull Campaign Targets Drowsy Drivers

18 Aug 2017 | 03.03 pm

Red Bull gives you wings — or at least sufficient energy to stay awake behind the wheel during long bank holiday weekend drives. That was the message pushed by the energy drink during its recent ad campaign, which was displayed for it by out-of-home marketing specialist Adtower Digital Media.

Red Bull, which is distributed in Ireland by Richmond Marketing, targeted its ad campaign at drivers. Run across 100 sites, the digital campaign ran over a two-week cycle to August 13.

The Red Bull campaign utilised Adtower’s digital advertising stands by targeting forecourts in high-footfall locations. The digital displays featured a full-motion motoring-themed creative, with the slogan ‘Sometimes the miles just fly by’.

By aligning Red Bull to the driving experience, the objective was to encourage people to refuel with the energy brand, while they were driving during long periods such as the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Speaking about the campaign, Graham Clarke, client manager at Zenith Ireland, said: “When Red Bull tasked us with aligning the brand to the driving occasion we knew that targeting key consumer symbol groups and super stores across Ireland was essential, especially on motorways.

“Our media was live in the lead-up to the August Bank Holiday weekend, a key driving occasion for families, festival goers and people who work in the driving industry.

“We identified Adtower as being a key media partner for this campaign. They provide digital creative capabilities, which is key in today’s advertising world, but they’re also located in proximity to the point of sale to drive bottom line purchases.”

Vincent Whelan, MD of Adtower, said: We were delighted to engage with Zenith Ireland on behalf of Richmond Marketing for the delivery of the Red Bull campaign. Red Bull’s execution of the campaign is an idea example of the use of Digitower for a specific targeted objective, thereby ensuring an optimum return on investment for the advertiser.”

Photo: (From left) Graham Clarke, Zenith Ireland; Conor Murphy and Susan O’Kane, Adtower; Adrienne Murphy, PML; and Mary-Ann Byrne, Richmond Marketing