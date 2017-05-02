RDS Unveils ‘RDS Venue’ Branding

02 May 2017 | 07.37 am

The Royal Dublin Society in Ballsbridge is branding its venue operations as RDS Venue to distinguish them from the main RDS brand and to better market them on the international events circuit.

Conferences are big business at the RDS. A few of the upcoming conferences there, both this year and next, include the Airline Economics Dublin Aviation Summit, SaaStock, the Keystone Symposium on Cell Death and Inflammation, the fourth Global Forum on Human Resources for Health, the 2018 HETI World Congress and the World Meeting of Families 2018.

RDS chief executive Michael Duffy said: “Last year, conferences at the RDS increased by 40% on 2015. These included a host of new events aimed at target markets in Ireland, such as Zeminar and Uprise, but it also included a number of large international events such as the International Air Transport Association’s AGM and IUFoST—World Congress of Food Science and Technology, who brought their audience with them.

“This is not only good for the RDS and immediate surrounding area, but ultimately economically beneficial for the city of Dublin. The ‘RDS Venue’ identity will give us greater clarity when speaking to potential international clients.”

And, like all self-respecting brands nowadays, RDS Venues has a tagline: ‘Where Extraordinary Events Happen Everyday’.

The RDS commercial operations, which include the venue and leasing on-campus office developments, provide most of the funding for the RDS’ philanthropic work. In total, the RDS spent €2.4m in 2016 in the areas of arts, science, agriculture and enterprise, in order to fulfil the society’s mission of seeing Ireland thrive culturally and economically.

The most recent example of this took place just last week, when soprano Sarah Brady was awarded €15,000 as the 2017 RDS Music Bursary recipient, the single biggest music prize in Ireland.