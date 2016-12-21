Rate Your CSR With New Online Quiz

21 Dec 2016 | 10.15 am

SMEs are being urged to complete an official Corporate Social Responsibility quiz that measures just how up to speed they are in giving back to the community.

Pat Breen, Minister for Employment and Small Business, said the online questionnaire is an initiative of the CSR Stakeholder Forum in conjunction with the Department of Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation.

Completing the Q&A is aimed at helping SMEs recognise that many of the activities they already engage in represent best practice in CSR. It is also supposed to inspire new ways of operating responsibly, and help towards understanding the benefits of embedding CSR into their day-to-day business operations.

According to Breen: “There is a perception that Corporate Social Responsibility is largely associated with big companies but it is as important for small and medium sized businesses. The benefits of CSR to a company are significant, especially for attracting and retaining talent.”

The official National Plan on Corporate Social Responsibility was launched in 2014 and sets out the general framework within which CSR operates in Ireland and outlines the key principles and objectives which underpin the government’s approach to CSR.

The CSR Stakeholder Forum has developed the CSR Hub website, www.csrhub.ie, a central repository of information on CSR.

Photo: Pat Breen with Catherine Heaney, chair of the CSR Stakeholders Forum. (Pic: Colm Mahady/Fennells)