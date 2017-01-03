Ransomware and Cyber Sabre Rattling In 2017

03 Jan 2017 | 12.21 pm

The digital world in 2017 will see increasing ransomware attacks, consumer fatigue and possible military action prompted by state-sponsored cyberterrorism, if the grim prognoses from Ward Solutions hold weight.

Ward Solutions is one of Ireland’s largest information security companies, providing information security services to more than 300 private and public sector organisations. Pat Larkin (pictured), CEO of Ward Solutions thinks that 2017 will see cyber criminals change their tactics to exploit growing fears of brand damage and escalating fines.

“We expect them to change their ransomware attacks to focus increasingly on acquiring customer data held by organisations and then threatening to disclose these data breaches to relevant authorities, such as the Data Protection Commissioner. Ransom prices could increase significantly for the price of their silence,” said Larkin.

Larkin also predicts that data ‘breach fatigue’ will set in amongst the general public in 2017. “The general public are increasingly growing tired of being told that their personal data may or may not have leaked into the wrong hands,” he explained.

“This fatigue offers huge opportunities for cyber criminals as consumers drop their guard. It also places an increased responsibility on organisations to secure and protect all of the customer and third party data that they collect and handle.”

Looking at the growing threat of cyber warfare, Larkin also believes that 2017 could see state-sponsored cyberterrorism escalate to a point that prompts a military response.

“It could be the year that sees a country respond to a cyber-attack with a show of military force, resulting in the first bullets or missiles flying in response to cyberterrorism. We would hope that governments and security agencies engage in coordinated preventative measures so that this particular prediction isn’t actually realised.

“In Ireland, we also need to be more prepared and joined-up in our approach to the growing threat of cyber-attacks too. It’s imperative that our critical infrastructures and assets are proactively protected from these growing threats.”

Data Regulation

Larkin also believes that most Irish organisations do not yet realise the scale of the challenge to become compliant with the impending General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) legislation, which is due to come into force in May 2018.

He added: “GDPR compliance is set to be the central topic for discussion in information security in 2017. Organisations that act now to become compliant can get ahead of the crowd and begin 2018 safe in the knowledge that they are will not be liable for fines of up to 4% of annual global turnover or €20m, depending on which is greater.

“Many Irish organisations have grossly underestimated the workload required to become compliant by the time the legalisation comes into force in May 2018. When they finally realise the scale of the challenge they will be forced to seek assistance from a limited pool of knowledgeable external resources, and achieving compliance in time will end up costing much more than they bargained for.”

According to Larkin, other information security developments that Irish organisations should be aware of in 2017 include an increased focus on supply chain assurance demands from business partners, as well as the effect that impending legislation will have on organisations’ cloud strategies.

Said Larkin: “2017 will see some continuation of the information security trends that we have witnessed in 2016, but also some new developments driven by the approaching GDPR regulation.

“We really hope that this year will be the year that Irish organisations move from a reactive philosophy to a holistic information security model, which will better prepare them to defend against the advanced techniques employed by cybercriminals.”