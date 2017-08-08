Ransomware Attacks Spook Large Enterprises

08 Aug 2017 | 10.17 am

The WannaCry ransomware attack in May spooked businesses so much that three out of four large enterprises have made changes to their IT security as a direct result. That’s according to a DataSolutions survey of 112 senior IT professionals and decision-makers carried out by TechPro.

The research also found that one-fifth of senior IT decision-makers in Ireland would pay a ransom if under attack from cybercriminals.

When asked if they had been held to ransom in the past 12 months, 19% of survey respondents stated that they had. If held to ransom, one in five of the respondents would pay up to €50,000 to recover their data from cybercriminals.

David Keating, security specialist, DataSolutions, said: “The results of this year’s survey highlight that ransomware remains an effective weapon for cybercriminals seeking to extract money from Irish businesses. Ransomware attacks are a very disruptive form of cybercrime and companies need to take steps to implement tried and tested security systems to secure their interests.

“Considering the numbers stating that they have been held to ransom in the past 12 months, we can infer that that a significant number of organisations that fall victim to cybercrime are paying out to cybercriminals.”

Keating added: “Cybercriminals have access to incredible resources and extremely sophisticated technologies, but many businesses are continuing to implement technologies that focus on detecting attacks rather than preventing them.”

DataSolutions is staging a Secure Computing Forum on September 21 at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin 4.

Photo: David Keating (right) with Michael O’Hara, managing director of DataSolutions