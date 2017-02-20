Raising The Bar For Tasty Protein

20 Feb 2017 | 03.34 pm

Niall McGrath poured an idea for a nutrition snack into a children’s chocolate bar maker one evening and, two years later, 15 million Fulfil bars came out the other side. McGrath (40) is co-founder of the startup behind the Fulfil protein bar brand, launched in January 2016.

It’s a rocketing start for Fulfil, whose other founder is Tom Gannon (40). He and McGrath met while working in Richmond Marketing, which helps explain some of their startup’s momentum. Richmond, owned by Barry Connolly, has been responsible for introducing a number of big-name brands into Ireland over the years, including Red Bull and Kopparberg.

Connolly is on board with Fulfil as an investor and advisor, complementing the founders’ marketing experience. Richmond Marketing is also one of Fulfil’s two distributors, along with Leydens. According to McGrath: “We went into a ‘Dragons’ Den’ type meeting with Barry, who believed in us. He’s an advisor and director in Fulfil but we are running the show and building the business.”

Taste Factor

According to McGrath, the chief reason for Fulfil’s speed out of the traps is a quality that other protein bar makers seemingly forgot – they taste good. There are eight flavours in the Fulfil range, including cookies and cream, strawberry and vanilla, and chocolate caramel.

“In our initial business plan we projected selling one million bars in 2016, and our accountants revised that hope down by 50%,” says McGrath. “We actually sold around 15 million bars last year. At the moment we’re just selling in Ireland and the UK but by the end of Q1 2017 we’ll be in five new markets, and hopefully in twenty countries before the year is out.”

McGrath and Gannon worked in Richmond Marketing for some 17 years, holding senior marketing and sales roles. The idea for Fulfil gained weight just as Gannon was losing it. McGrath explains: “Tom was on a fitness journey and was shedding weight. He’d turn up at management meetings chewing these protein bars. I tried them and didn’t like the taste; they were tough and chewy.”

McGrath thought there might be room in the protein bar market for a tastier option. “One morning I was sitting watching a children’s programme with my kids when I saw an ad for a chocolate bar maker. I went out and bought one and started making bars there and then.”

Chopping Block

That began a two-year process of product development. To fund it, the founders spent their savings and remortgaged their homes. “When we got going we took on an investor, but we put our necks on the chopping blocks from the start,” says McGrath. “Taste and texture were our product development focus, along with the healthy element.”

The Fulfil founders turned to Olympian and Irish MasterChef winner David Gillick for counsel, while nutrition advice was sought from academic experts. The process was gruelling, McGrath recalls. “For one bar, it took 16 goes to get it right; another took nine. We had to get the taste and texture right together, so if a bar didn’t have these we binned it. It’s an ongoing process in that we’re still refining the bars.”

Fulfil bars, priced at €2.50 for 55g, claim to be the only snack bar that contains 100% the recommended daily allowance of nine vitamins, folic acid and thiamine. Manufacturing has been outsourced to a factory in Europe, and McGrath is coy about the details. Through a contact from their Richmond Marketing days, forecourt retailer Topaz was a charter customer. “We launched Fulfil in Topaz exclusively for a few weeks. The promo stands were supposed to come down after a while but nine months later they were still there, because they were selling so well.”

According to McGrath, branding was carefully thought out to appeal to a wide demographic. “Lots of the competing brands were thought up in gyms, so the messaging is all about muscles. However, seven out of ten healthy snacks are bought by women, so we wanted the brand to appeal to guys and girls. If that’s done right then you tap into a much broader market.

“The brand design reflects this. The colour palette is accessible, and so is the name. We don’t overload the front of the bar with nutritional information. We carry a few key messages on the front and the rest of the details are on the back.”

The key message relates to the vitamins, as well as 20g of protein. Most diets are not seriously vitamin-deficient, though a protein boost can be helpful, as the body uses a lot of it. Fulfil bars also manage to keep the sugar content low, at between 1g and 3g per bar depending on the flavour.

Product Giveaways

Brand building has been mostly carried out through Facebook and Instagram. In McGrath’s view, the key to successful social media marketing is to pay attention to what consumers want. “Too many companies use boring content that annoys people. We don’t try to be preachy – we just give them content that they enjoy, such as product giveaways.”

Live Facebook broadcasting of product testing is used to help create a buzz around the brand and McGrath says that he sends products to celebrity bloggers. “Jamie Heaslip was Snapchatting and trying our new flavours recently. We also got WWE wrestling star Sheamus to publicise our bars. He’s originally from Swords and he loves the product.”

McGrath sees plenty of scope to expand Fulfil. “Our proposition is ‘snacks with benefits’, not just bars, so there’s plenty more scope for product growth.” There are six people involved in the business, with plans to increase headcount to 11 by the middle of 2017.

Fulfil founders Niall McGrath (left) and Tom Gannon