Radical Wins For Irish Ad Agency

21 Jul 2017 | 02.12 pm

Advertising agency Radical has taken two awards at the world Content Marketing Awards for both the ‘Best Content Marketing Programme in Technology’ and the ‘Highest Conversion Response from a Content Programme’.

The content marketing award is for a campaign for Tech/Life Ireland, a concept developed by the IDA and Enterprise Ireland with the objective of positioning Ireland as an ideal location for top tech talent.

The agency, which is part of Core Media, was also named winner of the coveted ‘Highest Conversion Response from a Content Program’ award for its initiative with AIB and its ‘MyBusinessToolkit’.

This campaign was developed to set AIB apart from competitors and offer help and support to SMEs and startups. It provides an online toolkit to help firms manage their business and is unique in the Irish marketplace, the company says.

With Tech/Life Ireland, Radical says it created a full content strategy and that within six months the Tech/Life Ireland website had reached over 106,000 unique visitors.

The company said: “Content from the website went viral globally, with a total of 290,000 search impressions, 21 million social impressions and 16 million display impressions from June to December 2016. Only seven countries worldwide were not reached in some way by Tech/Life Ireland, ensuring the Radical-led campaign was a massive success.”

For the AIB toolkit, more than 3,000 customers were referred for a three-month free offer, with almost 600 activating — an 8% conversion rate. Radical produced images and video content viewed 185,000 times on social media channels and, during the three month period, the ‘MyBusinessToolKit’ landing page experienced a 288% increase in traffic. More than one million impressions were made on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Tech/Life Ireland chairman Karl Flannery said: “Radical placed themselves in the mind of the target audience, top technical talent, to create a series of snappy and creative artefacts that highlighted the accessibility and attractiveness of Ireland and that resonated with the career and lifestyle aspirations of our audience — discerning sellers of top technical skills.”

Radical managing director Aisling Blake (pictured) said: “Winning not one, but two Content Marketing Awards in our first year to enter demonstrates the wonderful levels of creative talent we have in Radical. The two categories involved highlight not only our ability to deliver cutting edge creative and innovative campaigns, but also our credentials in delivering solutions that are measurable and that surpass expectations.

“It is wonderful to be among the top agencies in the world and we are delighted to be able to deliver this result for our clients.”