Quirky Duo Promise To Click With College Kids

18 Aug 2017 | 02.23 pm

Businesses love experiential marketing, particularly if it charms a younger demographic. That’s the feedback from Gráinne O’Malley, who founded Green Shoes Events last year with her friend Susan McDaid. Friends since secondary school, the two entrepreneurs worked in the events, marketing and TV/film production worlds before giving their own idea a go.

The venture specialises in experiential events and marketing, particularly for the 18-35 cohort, and clients include KBC Bank, Keeling Foods and the Maldron Hotel. The idea behind experiential marketing is that people get involved with a brand in a fun, hands-on way. Gráinne says that the quirkier things are the better. For example, Green Shoes organised a Holy Thursday Father Ted gathering for Apache Pizza, which involved a quiz and ‘Lovely Girls’ competition.

Novelty is important for the startup as a means of getting noticed in the crowded events agency sector. “It’s very competitive but it’s starting to get better for us. Quirkiness is our key,” says Grainne.

Green Shoes Events focuses in the main on campuses, helping companies to devise ways of connecting with students. According to Gráinne, peer-to-peer promotion is the big thing on campus. “We try to have at least one member of the team studying in whatever college we visit,” she explains. “That way, promotion is seen more like your mates talking to you than suits coming in and talking at you.”

The trick to clicking with students is not to overdo things. “They can be cynical if you try too hard with flashy campaigns or talk down to them. We help clients to do it right. That way, students will stay with the brand through college and into their later life.”

Photo: Gráinne O’Malley (right) and Susan McDaid