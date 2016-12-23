Qstream Secures $15m VC Funding

23 Dec 2016 | 01.02 pm

Boston-based Qstream, which has an engineering and sales operation at Ranelagh in Dublin, has completed a $15 million Series B round of funding led by Polaris Partners, with participation by existing investors Frontline Ventures, Launchpad Venture Group, and Excel Venture Management.

The funding brings Qstream’s total VC investment to $23m. The company’s sales acceleration platform helps arge sales organisations to drive revenue through a data-driven approach to helping busy sales leaders reinforce critical sales behaviours with an engaging user experience that’s non-disruptive to selling time.

As well as Boston and Dublin, Qstream also has offices in San Francisco and London. The company says its platform issued by over 300 global brands in the technology, financial services, and pharmaceutical industries, including LinkedIn, Mastercard, Sun Life Financial, Pfizer, and Bristol–Myers Squibb.

Gary Swart, partner at Polaris, is joining the Qstream board of directors. He specialises in the emerging sales technology market and was formerly CEO of oDesk, the world’s largest online workplace, which he guided through a merger with Elance.

Sales Acceleration

“Qstream’s promise as a transformative SaaS technology lies in its unique ability to use data science, and an engaging mobile interface to address the human side of sales acceleration,” said Swart. “While there has been an influx of innovative new sales technologies, we were immediately impressed with Qstream’s ability to tackle an aspect not yet addressed by others, and the scientific backing of its ability to change sales behaviours at scale.”

Qstream is led by Dubliner Duncan Lennox, who got involved when Harvard University asked him to consult on the idea behind Qstream. The company employs around 120 people.

“We’re tremendously honored to have the validation of Polaris Partners,” said Lennox (pictured). “Sales processes remain ripe for disruption and, with the addition of this funding and expertise, Qstream’s ability to address the human side of sales is well-positioned to change how enterprises achieve sales optimisation.”