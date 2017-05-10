Q1 Report On Dublin Office Market

10 May 2017 | 11.33 am

The Dublin office market has had another buoyant quarter, according to Cushman and Wakefield, with a total of 94,750 sq m of space taken up by tenants, the highest quarterly level recorded since 2007.

The Sherry Fitzgerald partner said that the Central Business District (CBD) accounted for 64% of that figure, with available office space in the CBD declining by 17% in Q1 2017 compared with a year earlier.

The quarterly report highlighted the main features of the market in an overview:

The Dublin office market had an extremely busy first quarter of 2017 for leasing activity. Buoyed by a number of large, newly constructed buildings, which were completed and taken up during the quarter, take up reached 94,750 sq m, the highest quarterly level recorded since 2007.

The largest occupation of the quarter was that of the new Central Bank headquarters at North Wall Quay, Dublin 1, measuring 18,400 sq m.

Strong leasing activity resulted in overall availability in the CBD declining 17% year on year, to stand at 143,050 sq m. Given that a large quantity of this available space was either signed or reserved at quarter end, the net vacancy rate in the CBD stood at just 4.2%.

Development activity is set to remain a key feature of the Dublin office market over the next three years. With 178,250 sq m of space due to be delivered by year end, 32% of which is either pre-let or reserved, take up activity should remain strong for the coming quarters.

Prime office rents in the CBD remained stable in quarter one, at €619 per sq m per annum. Moderate growth of 4% is forecast for 2017, with rents expected to reach €646 per sq m per annum by year end.

The quantity of space taken up was 58% higher than in Q1 last year and the highest quarterly level recorded since 2007. This is also the seventh consecutive quarter for above-average take up activity, signifying underlying strength in the market. Even allowing for take up deals completed in 2015, the take up rate for remaining space was still 35% greater than the quarterly average level.

Looking to the future, Cushman and Wakefield pointed out: “The total quantity of space signed and reserved at the end of March stood at 130,400 sq m. This includes two blocks at Miesian Plaza in Dublin 2 totalling 17,450 sq m, signed to the Department of Health and Shire Pharmaceuticals, and 10,200 sq m reserved to Facebook in The Beckett, East Wall, Dublin 3. When this space is combined with the pre-let or reserved space currently under construction and due to be delivered by year end, 2017 take up is likely to be on par with, if not exceed, the cycle-high witnessed in 2016.”

Tight In Ballsbridge

The state dominated take up activity during the three months to March, accounting for 39% of all newly occupied space in Dublin but most of that down to the Central Bank move, while the IT/telecommunications sector took up a further 25%, and 15% of space was occupied by the professional sector.

With occupiers faced with limited Grade A options in the CBD over the past year, demand for Grade B space has risen too, with a consequent decline in supply.

Grade B availability decreased by 41% to stand at 52,050 sq m. Net of signed and reserved, this falls to 17,900 sq m, with the equivalent net vacancy rate falling to an acute level of 2.7%. An analysis of supply levels across the various sub-markets within the CBD reveals that supply remains insufficient to meet market requirements.

The shortage is particularly acute in the Ballsbridge area, where the net vacancy rate stands at just 1.8%, and more critically, the Grade A net vacancy rate in Ballsbridge fell to 0.6% at the end of quarter one 2017. This is closely followed by the Fringe area, with a Grade A net vacancy rate of 1.6%. In the entire CBD market, there was only one unit greater than 10,000 sq m in size net available at the end of March, and two units greater than 5,000 sq m in size.