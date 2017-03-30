PwC Sounds Alarmist Note On Brexit

30 Mar 2017 | 09.59 am

Accountants and consultants PwC believe that the UK won’t agree terms of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the EU by 29 March 2019, meaning that WTO tariffs will apply from that date. The forecast is at odds with the UK government’s ambition to secure a FTA deal on terms that are similar to current arrangements.

PwC is predicting that the UK will become a Third Country for trade purposes by the end of March 2019, when it will no longer be a member of the EU or a member of the European Economic Area, for four reasons:

• It is unlikely that the UK will concede on free movement of people, based on the UK government’s position.

• The UK will not continue to make ongoing financial contributions to the EU.

• Brussels will prioritise negotiations on the UK’s exit or ‘divorce’ terms insisting that the UK make a settlement on outstanding liabilities. It appears that only then will the EU commence negotiations on the future trading relationship.

• There is simply not enough time to negotiate an FTA.

In the absence of any agreement, the default would be to move to World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules which would then govern the future EU-UK trading relationship.

“Businesses need to plan for the worst case scenario, which is Third Country status,” said Feargal O’Rourke (pictured), managing partner, PwC Ireland. “Operating WTO rules, while this now looks like the most probable path, may involve some lengthy negotiations between the UK and the WTO, the outcome which would most likely impact Ireland.

“In its most simplistic outcome under WTO, Ireland would trade with the UK under the current list of tariffs and quotas operated by the WTO. As special deals may be sought by the UK from the WTO for certain sectors, there may be a period of uncertainty as any such negotiations take place.”

In O’Rourke’s view, businesses can now begin their Brexit plans in earnest as “the end game is becoming a little clearer”. On the assumption that WTO rules will apply from March 2019, PwC is offering clients a suite of ‘Impact Assessment Tools’. These will digitally assess companies’ exposure to Brexit across Route to Market, Trade, Currency, Supply Chain, Customs and People.

“Reasonable assumptions can be made, estimates can be calculated and the risks can be assessed. Mitigating actions can be taken,” said David McGee, PwC Ireland Brexit Partner.

Scare Mongering?

Is PwC’s scare-mongering justified? The answer to that question will only start to emerge in 2018. The UK government has stated its intention to leave key parts of EU Customs Union (the Common External Tariff and the Common Commercial Policy), though it is committed to negotiating an FTA with the EU.

Prime minister Theresa May has suggested that she is open to being an ‘associate member’ of EUCU or remaining a signatory to elements of it.

It is in both the UK’s and EU’s interest to secure full cooperation on the practicalities and administration of customs as part of a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement. Such an agreement could be a chapter in a UK-EU FTA or an accompanying, discrete customs facilitation agreement.

The EU already has agreements on customs facilitation with non-members, including Switzerland and Canada, and a comprehensive UK-EU FTA would ensure the continuation of tariff-free UK-EU trade and minimise customs delays.