PwC Runs Rule Over Retail Challenges

02 Mar 2017 | 09.24 am

The PwC Total Retail Survey has found that Irish shoppers are wary of cyber-hacks while Amazon is affecting customer behaviour more than ever.

The study, which embraced 24,000 online shoppers in 29 countries, including 1,000 in Ireland, identifies several areas of opportunity for retailers and areas where retailers should invest to stay ahead and remain relevant in a very competitive marketplace.

A quarter of Irish respondents said that they shop online at least weekly, compared to 46% in the UK and 73% in China, for example. The relatively undeveloped Irish online grocery market is an underlying factor in this lag.

The most common reasons for shopping online are convenience and price. Almost a quarter of Irish consumers purchased most or all their clothing and footwear online in the last year, and 30% of consumers said that their mobile will be their main shopping tool in the future. The survey concluded that a ‘mobile first’ strategy is critical for retailers.

Among the detailed conclusions:

Key barriers to mobile shopping are screen size, as mobile websites are not easy to use, and availability of secure websites.

37% of Irish respondents use social media networks such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for shopping inspiration — this rises to 50% for 18-34 year-olds.

Cyber-security is a key concern: 73% of Irish consumers are wary of having their personal information hacked so retailers need to continue to invest in cybersecurity to protect and build customer trust.

In-store shopping is still very relevant, as 40% of Irish respondents said they shop in-store at least once a week.

Things for improvement in-store are sales assistants with deep product knowledge, the ability to check other stores quickly, and real-time personalised offers

PwC partner John Dillon commented: “The stakes have never been higher for individual retailers. And with online players popping up in every product category, competition has never been fiercer. In a golden age of choice, powered by the mobile phone and global shopping just a click away, retailers often lack a global brand and face technological upheavals, leaving them constantly having to reinvent themselves.

Purchasing Channels

“The survey confirms that there is plenty of opportunity for growth in the Irish retail sector, including to reap greater revenues from digital. While physical presence on the high street is still extremely relevant, it is important that Irish retailers make the best possible use of all purchasing channels. Key areas for investment include in areas such as mobile, talent, big data, social media and more secure platforms platforms.”

The full report is available from the PwC website.

Photo (l-r): Martin Kelleher of Musgraves, PwC’s Owen McFeely, Catherine Casserly of Irish Distillers and Brendan Corbett of Easons. (Pic: Jason Clarke)