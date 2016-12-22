Pure Telecom Donates €85,000 To Make-A-Wish

22 Dec 2016 | 03.28 pm

Several charities, including Make-A-Wish Ireland and the Peter McVerry Trust, are to benefit from €118,000 in funding raised by Pure Telecom and the Dublin Chamber of Commerce.

Telecoms and broadband provider Pure Telecom, announced it has fundraised €85,000 for children’s charity Make-A-Wish Ireland. The Irish telco has been Make-A-Wish Ireland’s funding partner since 2009.

And Dublin Chamber has raised €33,000 which will be split between homeless charity the Peter McVerry Trust, and Epilepsy Ireland.

Make-A-Wish aims to grant the wishes of children living with life-threatening illnesses and provide respite from the routine of hospitals, doctors and treatment. Since 1992 the charity has granted the wishes of more than 1,900 children here. Receiving no government funding, it relies entirely on voluntary contributions to continue its work.

CEO Susan O’Dwyer said: “We’re delighted and extremely grateful to the team at Pure Telecom for their incredible support over the last number of years. It is a significant donation, and without contributions like this we simply wouldn’t be able to grant the wishes of seriously ill children all over Ireland. It has been fantastic to work with Pure Telecom on this initiative for such a long time, and we encourage companies throughout Ireland to do their bit to support charities whose work they feel passionately about.”

Pure Telecom director Alan McGonnell said: “Make-A-Wish Ireland is a truly incredible organisation. It’s one that we admire greatly, which is why we have worked with them for such a long time. The charity is a source of magic for the children with whom it works; giving them hope and happiness, while allowing them to forget about their medical condition for a while.”

Dublin Chamber CEO Mary Rose Burke, (pictured above with Greg Clarke, Conor Culkin and Brian Friel) said: “Homelessness is one of the biggest social issues in Ireland today. As a Chamber, and as a business community, it is important that we play our part in addressing the crisis. Charities such as the Peter McVerry Trust do fantastic work in providing services for those who find themselves homeless.

“Similarly, Epilepsy Ireland provide a fantastic support for the 37,000 people in Ireland who suffer with epilepsy. We hope that the money we have raised will go some way to allowing them to continue the essential services they provide throughout the country.”

Photo: Alan McGonnell (right) with Susan O’Dwyer and Gareth Crowe of Make-A-Wish Ireland