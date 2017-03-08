PTSB Recruits 30,000 New Customers

08 Mar 2017 | 09.28 am

PTSB added 30,000 new customers through 2016 and opened over 37,000 new current accounts, according to the bank’s annual report.

The bank said total new customer lending was up 14% YoY. This included €525m in new mortgage lending after PTSB introduced a number of new mortgage propositions including the ‘3-in-1’ mortgage and a series of competitive fixed rate mortgages.

• Download the PTSB Annual Report 2016

PTSB had operating of income of €461m in 2016, a 22% increase on 2015. Operating profit doubled to €120m but after write-backs and accounting losses booked on loan disposals, the net loss for the year was €266m, an improvement from the net loss of €425m recorded in 2015.

CEO Jeremy Masding (pictured) commented that growth in the mortgage market continues to be subdued due to supply constraints in the Irish housing market. New term lending in 2016 was €66m, up 10% YoY. The bank said there was a strong pick-up in the new lending run rate following the launch of its online personal lending platform in the third quarter of 2016.

Current Account balances increased by 12% in the year but retail deposits fell by €0.8 billion, or 7%. Masding said this reflected the continued reduction in deposit interest rates for personal customers across the Irish banking industry.

PTSB’s ‘Core Bank’ focuses on Irish retail consumer business and has a gross loan portfolio of €21.3bn, which largely comprises ROI residential mortgages, which are primarily funded by customer deposits and wholesale market funding.

The Core Bank reported net interest income of €398m, an increase of €52m from the prior period due to lower cost of funds and lower state guarantee fees.

Total operating expenses for the Core Bank were €332m, an increase of €35m due to an increase in regulatory charges and professional fees. Operating profit before exceptional items and tax was €199m. The headline cost-to-income ratio was 74%, down from 84%. Adjusted to exclude exceptional items, bank levy and regulatory charges, the cost-to-income ratio was 62%.

Interest Income

Interest income decreased by €126m or 18% to €568m. Interest income on loans and advances to customers has decreased by €80m or 14% to €492m. The bank said this was primarily due to both reducing loan volumes arising from the sales of the UK and IOM loan portfolios, along with the effect of lower ECB rates on the tracker mortgage portfolio and the continued effect of managed variable rates.

The Group’s net average balance of loans and advances to customers decreased by 14% to €21,880m. This was as a result of the sale of both the UK and IOM loan portfolios during 2016, net loan repayments and deleveraging in 2015. The average interest rate on loans and advances to customers was 2.25%.

Masding commented that the banking industry continues to be affected by a low interest environment and evolving regulatory requirements. “In Ireland, high levels of Non Performing Loans and sub-optimal levels of housing supply continue to stifle credit growth,” he said. “However, the economic backdrop for the bank – particularly for the residential property market – is strongly positive notwithstanding the risks that Brexit and other geopolitical events may bring. We are now firmly focussed on delivering sustainable commercial and profitable growth, and are confident of its future as a key player in the Irish financial services landscape.”