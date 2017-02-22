Property Transactions Down 3.5% In 2016

22 Feb 2017 | 04.15 pm

Property transactions in Ireland fell by 3.5% last year, according to property website MyHome.ie, declining to a total of 47,175 sales. But while the number of transactions fell, the total value of property transactions increased by 7.4% to over €11.5 billion.

Dublin accounted for 15,000 transactions. While there was a decline of 2.4% on the number of sales in 2015, the value of transactions increased by almost 13% to over €6 billion. Dublin sales therefore accounted for over half the value of Irish residential property sales, reflecting the capital’s higher prices. Sales in Cork fell by 1.3% at 5,322 and accounted for 11% of the total number of transactions.

MyHome.ie MD Angela Keegan said the figures reflected the two main trends in the Irish property market — lack of supply and rising prices.

County No of Sales % change on 2015 % of total sales (46,834) 1 Dublin 15,036 -2.4% 32% 2 Cork 5,322 -1.3% 11% 3 Galway 2,464 -12.7% 5% 4 Kildare 2,224 -3% 4.7% 5 Limerick 1,828 -9.4% 3.9%

Sales rose in only six counties, with Sligo recording a 12% increase and Waterford almost 11%. Other positive movers were Laois (5.7%), Offaly (3.3%), Monaghan (4%) and Tipperary (1%).

Keegan added: “While some positive property news is very welcome for Sligo, Waterford and the midlands, the fact remains that the number of sales has declined in 20 other counties. Galway is down nearly 13%, Kilkenny is down 12% and Mayo is down 11%. It’s the same in Limerick, which is down over 9% while Donegal is down 8%.

“We have approximately two million properties in Ireland and in a normal market around 4% or 80,000 of these would be changing hands each year. As this analysis shows we are a long way short of that.

“At the moment there are 18,900 residential properties for sale on MyHome.ie, which is 12% down on last year when there were 21,410 properties for sale. Clearly, it is going to take some time for the property market to return to equilibrium.”

The most expensive house sold in Ireland last year was the Lyons Estate in Kildare, which went for over €12m. At the other end of the scale, the cheapest property sold was at Newtown Clogher, Claremorris, Co Mayo which sold for €5,260. Another property at Clonroche in Co Wexford sold for €5,500.

Most Expensive Houses Listed PPR Price Cheapest Houses Sale Price 1 Lyons Estate, Celbridge, Kildare €12m Newtown Clogher, Claremorris, Co. Mayo €5,260 2 19 Temple Rd., Dartry, Dublin 6 €8.7m Clonroche, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford €5,500 3 5 Temple Gardens, Rathmines, D6 €6.5m The Bath House, Drimbane & The Old Post Office Labasheeda €6,000 4 Beulah, Harbour Rd, Dalkey €6m 8 Chapel Lane, New Ross €6,348 5 51 Ailesbury Rd., D4 €5.9m

The biggest residential sales involved apartment complexes and blocks of student accommodation, mainly in Dublin. These included the Binary Hub student accommodation complex in Dublin 8 for €69m, Tallaght Cross West apartment complex for €64m, The Links, Merrion Road, Dublin 4 for €49m and a complex in Summerhill/Gardiner’s Lane which went for €47m.

The biggest sale outside Dublin was a student accommodation complex at Thomond Village, University of Limerick, which sold for €33m.