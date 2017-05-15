Project GreenPay Could Secure And Speed Banking

15 May 2017 | 04.14 pm

Ulster Bank has joined with AIB, PTSB, Deloitte and its parent company Royal Bank of Scotland to develop GreenPay, a possible alternative domestic payments system based on blockchain technology.

The collaborative project, known as Project GreenPay, will explore how to apply blockchain technology developed by RBS to improve domestic payments systems, concentrating on enhancements to speed, resilience and security for customers.

Experts from all five companies have tested the technology at Dogpatch Labs in Dublin, passing dummy payments to each other to test for performance, accuracy and scalability. The team was able to send and receive simulated payment files to each other successfully. The next steps will be to run a live pilot with real payments, and beyond that to explore further uses of the technology in international payments and foreign exchange.

Blockchain technology is the technology underlying so-called virtual currencies such as Bitcoin. It automatically records the ownership and transfer of value on a single, shared distributed record, within which each ‘block’ or transaction record cannot be rewritten. This dispenses with the need for a central arbiter, and as each transaction in the chain is agreed at the point of recording through a process of consensus, the technology promises an entirely new level of security for payments, most of which are carried out online.

It also holds out the hope of high-speed transactions as there is no need for duplicated reconciliation processes. Transaction times could be reduced to minutes and also be processed 24 hours a day.

Blockchain Disruption

Ulster Bank’s chief administration officer Ciarán Coyle said: “Ulster Bank saw the opportunity to use RBS’s Emerald platform to approach potential industry-wide issues. We then discussed it with our partners to explore how we could collaborate to find an industry solution. Blockchain has the potential to disrupt multiple industries for the benefit of customers, and we’re determined to investigate how we can harness this force for the financial sector.

“RBS has done a lot of work in this space with their partners through Emerald and it was opportune for us to join with AIB, PTSB and Deloitte to examine possible improvements for our customers. We are focused on open collaboration like this project to help the industry make banking simpler and more secure for our customers.”

RBS innovation chief Richard Crook added: “The Emerald platform marks a significant advance in blockchain technology for customers. It’s blockchain in a way that can be used to benefit customers across the banking industry, not just blockchain concept or theory. RBS developed Emerald as a new way of clearing and settling payments and it made sense for Ulster Bank to take this forward, with industry-wide collaboration in Ireland on GreenPay. We’re delighted to support that and further prove that blockchain can be used to better serve customers.”

RBS has built a clearing and settlement mechanism, Emerald, based on Ethereum blockchain technology, which can acknowledge payments in less than 10 seconds while scaling across several locations at high volume.