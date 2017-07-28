Prize Bonds Payouts Slashed By 40%

28 Jul 2017 | 08.37 am

The National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) has cut the interest rate used to calculate the prize fund for Prize Bonds from 0.85% to 0.50%. This means the chance of receiving a return from owning Prize Bonds has been reduced by 40%.

The new prize structure is a weekly prize is €50,000, except in the last weekly draw of June and December, when the top prize will be €1m. Each week there will continue to be ten prizes of €1,000 and ten prizes of €500 respectively. The remaining weekly prize fund will be awarded in €50 prizes.

The NTMA said the interest rate reduction reflects changes across the retail savings market and the fall in the cost of borrowing by the state.

According to the NTMA annual report, in 2016 savers cashed out of the state’s 3-year Savings Bonds after the NTMA slashed the Annual Equivalent Rate to 0.33% in June 2016. There was a net outflow of €620m from Savings Bonds last year, with the total at year-end standing at €3,750m.

Savers switched into National Solidarity Bonds, which have 4-year (0.50% AER) and 10-year (1.50% AER) terms. Through 2016, net inflows into these long-term savings products amounted to €700m, with a total of €4,150m at year end.

5-year Savings Certificates (0.98% AER) are the most popular type of state savings product, with €5,910 invested at end 2016, the same as the year before.

Since the rate changes in June 2916, Deposit Accounts operated by An Post now pay an interest rate of 0.15%. Despite the meagre return, net inflows of €160m in 2016 boosted the year-end total to €2,920m.

Through 2016, the Prize Bonds fund rate of 0.85% attracted an addition €410m, and the total invested in Prize Bonds was €2,890m at year-end.

There was a total of €20,115m invested in state savings products at the end of 2016, an increase of €660m on a year earlier. Interest paid on state savings schemes in 2016 declined sharply to €380m from €480m in 2015.

Debt Restructuring

NTMA Chief Executive Conor O’Kelly (pictured) said that during 2016 the agency issued €8.25bn of benchmark bonds at a weighted average yield of 0.82% and a weighted average maturity of 10 years, as well as a €100m 100-year note at a yield of 2.35%.

During the first half of 2017, the agency issued €8.75bn of benchmark bonds at a weighted average yield of 1.3% and a weighted average maturity of over 15 years. As a result, O’Kelly said, Ireland’s National Debt has the longest maturity in the Eurozone, at 11.7 years. Borrowing at lower rates will result in the debt servicing cost falling below €6bn per annum by 2020, from €6.7bn in 2016 and the peak of €7.5bn in 2014.

The decline in state borrowing costs is largely due to the ECB’s quantitative easing programme introduced in March 2015, whereby national central banks purchase government bonds in the secondary market.

Between March 2015 and December 2016, the ECB purchased €18.5bn worth of Irish government bonds. The programme has been extended until at least December 2017, although at a reduced level from April 2017.

The ECB already held Irish bonds under the Securities Market Programme, which terminated in 2012. The ECB has nominal holdings of €7.3bn Irish bonds under this programme at end-2016. In addition, the Irish Central Bank held €19.5bn of Floating Rate Bonds at end-2016. These bonds were issued to the Central Bank in exchange for the Promissory Notes provided to IBRC, following IBRC’s liquidation in 2013.

As a result, the Eurosystem is currently the largest holder of Irish Government bonds. At end-2016, at least €45.3bn (37%) of the €121.6bn Irish Government bonds in issuance were held by the Eurosystem.

Debt Metrics

O’Kelly added that Ireland’s debt remains high in absolute debt terms at €200bn and that international investors continue to monitor Ireland’s progress in ensuring its debt remains sustainable.

O’Kelly explained: “While Ireland’s economic fundamentals are positive, there are a number of metrics used by investors which are seen as less favourable, he said. These include General Government Debt to General Government Revenue (275% compared to EU28 average of 165%), and Debt per Capita, which is c.€42,000 per person compared to EU28 average of c.€24,000.”

• The private operators who received €520m in NTMA/ISIF funding in 2016