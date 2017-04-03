Powerscourt Estate Launches Audio Guides

03 Apr 2017 | 10.45 am

Powerscourt Estate in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow, has officially launched multi-lingual audio guides for people walking the gardens. A limited number of taped audio guides are made available to visitors each day but they can be downloaded for free at any time for use on mobile phones.

The guides are available in five languages – English, Chinese, German, Spanish and French. There are 22 stops on the adult tour and eight stops on the family tour throughout the gardens. The two kilometre circuit takes between 60 and 90 minutes to complete.

Tourism minister Shane Ross commented: “The multilingual guides are testament to Powerscourt Estate’s status as a major tourism destination, welcoming more than half a million domestic and overseas visitors to the Estate and 250,000 people to its gardens annually. With more than 300 people employed on Powerscourt Estate, it is a treasured national asset, drawing visitors to Wicklow and in turn supporting Wicklow’s other tourism attractions, local accommodation providers, restaurants and shops.”

The audio tours are narrated by the two families and owners of Powerscourt over the past 800 years – Anthony Wingfield (11th Lord Powerscourt) and the third generation of the Slazenger family to manage the estate and gardens, cousins Sarah and Alex Slazenger.

Photo: Tourism minister Shane Ross and Sarah Slazenger. (Pic: Jason Clarke)