05 May 2017 | 10.02 am

An Post is Ireland’s most reputable company, according to a survey of 4,500 people carried out in Q1 2017.

The Reputations Agency crunched the numbers for its Ireland RepTrak 2017 study, which quantifies the emotional resonance that consumers experience with an array of 50 companies. The chosen companies are ranked on a ‘Reputation Pulse’ score from 0 to 100 based on levels of trust, esteem, admiration and good feeling shown towards them.

The top 10 companies in the Ireland RepTrak 2017 study are:

1. An Post (79.5)

2. Kerry Group (78.1)

3. Bord Bia (78.1)

4. Aldi (77.4)

5. Lidl (76.7)

6. Google (76.1)

7. Boots (75.5)

8. Tourism Ireland (75.3)

9. Aer Lingus (75.2)

10. SuperValu (74.8)

For the second year in succession, indigenous Irish organisations occupy the top three places in the Reptrak study. Some 20% of the firms studied improved their scores significantly this year (by over 3.7 points), whilst 10% significantly declined. Last year’s top five companies were Bord Bia, Eason, An Post, Google and Lidl.

The companies that saw the largest improvements from 2016 to 2017 are:

1. eir (+8.3 points)

2. Kerry Group (+ 6.1 points)

3. Apple (+5.4 points)

4. AIB (+ 5.3 points)

5. Irish Distillers (+ 4.9 points)

Ranking by Industry

In terms of industry reputations, the food and beverage sector remains the most highly regarded, while the financial services sector is the weakest, with an 18-point difference in reputation scores across sectors.

The nine sectors studied in 2017 were ranked as follows:

1. The food & beverage sector (72.20 – Strong)

2. Retail food sector (70.4 — Strong)

3. Healthcare (69.2 — Average)

4. Airlines & aerospace (68.8 — Average)

5. Semi-states (65.7 — Average)

6. Energy (65.1 — Average)

7. Communications (61.1 — Average)

8. Financial – Insurance (59.8 — Weak)

9. Financial – Banks (54.5 — Weak)

The study found that while products and services has the largest impact on corporate reputation, with a weighting or importance level of 20%, corporate governance (perceptions of fairness, ethics and transparency) has increased significance to a weighting of 18.4% in 2017 from 16.3% in 2016.

Perceptions of citizenship have also increased to a weighting of 15.8% from 14.7% in 2016. These are followed in importance by perceptions of an organisation’s leadership (13.2%), workplace (11.3%), innovation (11.3%) and performance (10%).

Niamh Boyle, managing director of The Reputations Agency, commented: “From this year’s study we can see that consumers in Ireland are ten times more likely to purchase a product or service from a company and seven times more likely to work for a company with an excellent reputation than a company with a poor reputation.

“The results show that people wish to be treated with authenticity, transparency, decency and fairness by the companies they are spending their money with. So much is invested by companies in promoting their products and services, when in fact what people really want to know about is the company behind these products.

“Companies need to invest far more in telling their corporate story in order to build a stronger emotional bond with the public and move the large proportion of fence sitters who really don’t understand the company, to become positive supporters of the company.”

Photo: Niamh Boyle, MD of The Reputations Agency, and David McRedmond, CEO of An Post (Pic: Conor Healy)