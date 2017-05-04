Positive Economic Indicators From April PMIs

04 May 2017 | 09.11 am

Growth in the Irish services sector quickened to a 10-month high in April, according to the latest Investec Services PMI report. The headline PMI improved to 61.1 in April from the previous month’s 59.1 reading.

New business expansion remained substantial, said Investec, notwithstanding a cooling in the pace of growth in new export business to the slowest seen in the year to date. Services firms’ backlogs of work continue to increase, while services companies continued to add to headcounts.

On the margin side, input costs continued to rise at a sharp pace in April, with panellists blaming higher payroll, fuel and insurance costs for this outturn. Firms were, however, able to pass on at least some of these costs to customers by hiking output prices.

Helped by higher volumes, the profitability index strengthened to the strongest in 2017 so far. Investec also found that services companies remain optimistic, with more than 10 times as many firms expecting to record growth in activity over the coming 12 months as opposed to those who anticipate a decline.

Manufacturing PMI

Separately, Investec’s Manufacturing PMI also showed a bright start to Q2 for the sector, with the headline PMI rising to 55.0, a three-month high, from 53.6 in March. This outturn was driven by improved market conditions both at home and abroad. The new export orders index recorded the fastest rate of growth in overseas orders since July 2015. Employment also expanded at the second-fastest pace in the current seven-month sequence of expansion in April.

On the margin side, while the rate of increase in input prices slowed for a second successive month, it remains sharp. Panellists attributed the latest increase to higher commodity prices and the relative weakness of the euro against the US dollar.

Sentiment has softened to the lowest since last August, according to Investec economist Philip O’Sullivan, who described the finding as puzzling. “It conflicts with the faster growth in both hiring and purchases of inputs during April,” he said. “It could be that seasonal issues are at play here. In any event, we reiterate our view that the outlook for Irish manufacturing firms remains positive, supported by the improving international backdrop.”