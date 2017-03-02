Portwest Marches On With Oz Purchase

02 Mar 2017 | 11.43 am

Work safety company Portwest has taken another step in its global expansion by acquiring Melbourne company Prime Mover Workwear for €7.5m.

Based in Westport, Co Mayo, Portwest was founded in 1907 and claims to be the fastest growing safety clothing and personal protective equipment manufacturer in the world.

Managing director Harry Hughes said: “As part of its expansion plans Portwest has strategically positioned warehousing across five major global locations — the USA, Dubai, UK, Poland and Ireland. The company has made considerable investment in factories in Bangladesh and plans are in the final stages for a new manufacturing facility in Myanmar, where production will commence later this year.”

His brother, financial director Owen Hughes, added: “We are delighted to announce this acquisition in the Australia/New Zealand market. This marks an exciting new phase of development for Portwest and we look forward to working with Brett Birkill in expanding our reach in this area.”

Prime Mover Workwear is the largest privately owned workwear company in Australia. It was founded in 2004 by Australian entrepreneur Brett Birkill, who will remain with the company as CEO for Australia and New Zealand.

Birkill said he “wasn’t about to sell to just anyone,” and added: “I feel confident that the Portwest team will continue to uphold the quality and service I’ve spent 13 years building. They actually care.”

Portwest has been designing, developing and manufacturing workwear, high visibility garments, flame resistant clothing, footwear and personal protection gear for well over a hundred years. Its European turnover has reached over €100m and it plans to exceed €350m in global turnover within three years.

The Hughes family purchased Westport House from its owners, Sheelyn Browne and Karen Browne, in January 2017 along with most of the estate, while Mayo Co Council acquired 40 acres. The complicated deal was aimed at saving the historic pile, and the Hughes family have pledged substantial investment over the next five years.

Photo: Harry Hughes (left), Portwest chairman Cathal Hughes and Owen Hughes (right)